Blue Jays strike late to get past punchless Red Sox

It was evident again in the Sox’ 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays Saturday night. Sure, Heath Hembree played a part in this loss, allowing the Blue Jays to tie it in the seventh after Bo Bichette lined an RBI double off the base of the wall in center.

Bogaerts has answered the bell, but the other two still haven’t shown up, and now, time is ticking.

The Red Sox knew coming into this season that starting pitching wouldn’t be their strength, their rotation derailed by injuries, COVID-19, and the David Price trade. They knew, if they were to have any chance of staying afloat it would have to start with their bats, led by Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers.

Certainly, Marcus Walden allowing a run in the eighth, giving the Blue Jays their first lead of the game didn’t help either. But the Red Sox should easily be able to make up a one-run deficit. Instead, Devers continues to chase pitch after pitch, while Martinez has had quick at-bats with little to show. In the past two games the two are a combined 0 for 15.

Zack Godley had a forgettable start against the Yankees last week, allowing five runs in just 3⅓ innings. Godley said he didn’t feel like it was his location that was off. The Yankees’ formidable lineup was just putting quality swings on quality pitches. He didn’t feel like he was beating himself.

Godley’s start Saturday came against a Blue Jays lineup, while talented, has yet to become the force many people in baseball project it to be. Godley took full advantage of this young lineup, working four scoreless innings while striking out three. Godley did it with his cutter, knucklecurve, and changeup mix, inducing five swing and misses in the first inning and eight total for the game.

Godley allowed three hits overall and consecutive two-out singles in the fourth to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but he got out the frame after Randal Grichuk popped to first baseman Mitch Moreland.

The Sox scored the first run of the contest in the second inning. Blue Jays starter Chase Anderson issued back-to-back walks to Bogaerts and Moreland to start off the inning. Christian Vazquez then singled up the middle, bringing around Bogaerts to score.

Josh Osich worked a scoreless fifth. Phillips Valdez came on for the sixth and got in a jam. IWith two outs and runners on first and second, Guerrero singled to right and Travis Shaw attempted to score from second but was gunned down by Kevin Pillar to preserve the lead.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack