Bruce Cassidy is confident Bruins will shine when playoff lights are brightest

“Our guys are not in a bad place. They’re really not,” Cassidy said Saturday after his team’s final practice before Sunday’s round-robin finale against the Capitals (noon, NESN, NBCSN, 98.5 The Sports Hub).

They haven’t mashed the pedal yet. They don’t have to — yet. Even though a loss Sunday would leave them 0-3 in the NHL’s restart, the coach is confident the players will not shrink when the brightest lights shine.

Bruce Cassidy believes he has a good handle on his team. He sees energy in practice. The Bruins know the meaningful games begin next week.

“We want to win, we want to play better, we wanted to preserve the No. 1 seed, but we have a veteran group that knows what the ultimate goal is and what’s at stake,” he said. “They know that come Tuesday or Wednesday … they know how to play playoff hockey.”

Their defensive breakouts and puck management are works in progress. Same goes for their forward lines, which Sunday will look something like the pre-pandemic plan that put those shiny new toys on lines No. 2 (Ondrej Kase) and No. 3 (Nick Ritchie). If those ex-Ducks make a scoring splash, a team that feels it has Stanley Cup-worthy structure, defense and netminding will get another boost of confidence.

Some of their current state of calm stems from clarity. After Friday’s wild day of elimination games, the Bruins know they will face the Islanders (with a win over the Caps) or Hurricanes (with a loss).

“There’s a team to start thinking about, players to start to dislike,” Cassidy said. “That’s part of what gets the juices going.”

Cassidy sees two potential opponents that look the same as they did in the regular season.

“Carolina, young legs, their top guys are playing well,” Cassidy said, pointing to Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen (combined 7-10—17 in a three-game sweep of the Rangers). “They’re functioning well defensively without Dougie Hamilton, who plays a lot of minutes. They played both goalies [Petr Mrazek and James Reimer].

“They play fast. They’re attack-mode. Their D get up the ice. They’re a year older. Those teams become dangerous in the playoffs when they get a little experience.”

Cassidy praised the Islanders’ coaching (Barry Trotz, 2018 Cup winner with Washington) and “stifling defense” against the Panthers, showing a surprising outburst of offense by outscoring the Cats, 13-7, in four games.

Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier have been headliners, but Cassidy appreciated how center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, a trade deadline pickup from Ottawa, has solidified the third line such as Charlie Coyle has for the Bruins over the last season. Cassidy also spotlighted the Islanders’ young defensemen — Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield — as “a little bit underrated back there. They’re good players,” he said. “I think the time away has allowed them to get stronger and build confidence in their games.”

Kase to suit up

This feels like a debut, rather than a return, for Kase.

The Czech winger, who will play his seventh game (six in the regular season) for the Bruins, last pulled on a No. 28 Spoked-B sweater before the first day of spring. Kase will line up to the right of David Krejci, with Jake DeBrusk as his familiar left wing.

“I think we have a couple good practices together,” Kase said. “We’ve never played together. I’m excited to play with them. Hopefully it’ll be a good game for us.”

“[Krejci] can make unbelievable passes. You need to have just a stick on the ice. He can find you everywhere. He’s so smart. The goal for me is to show him my stick, and he will pass to me for sure.”

Kase has 75 minutes and 31 seconds of ice time as a Bruin. According to Natural Stat Trick, just 3:21 of that was spent with Krejci and DeBrusk. The smallest of sample sizes was a positive one; they had four shot attempts and two scoring chances, and allowed one shot attempt and one scoring chance.

Kase, who went 7-16—23 in 49 games for the Ducks, registered a secondary assist in six games for the Bruins. His speed and puck skills can throw off defenders. Of the 477 players with more than 700 minutes played this season, Kase drew penalties at the 22nd-highest rate.

Rask to start Sunday

Tuukka Rask will start against the Capitals, and he is likely to play the whole game. “Obviously there’s a third seed at stake,” Cassidy said. “We do want to make sure he’s healthy going into Game 1. We may evaluate that after a period or two.” … The Capitals are expected to start Braden Holtby, whose save percentage through two games (.898) is in line with his regular-season numbers (.897), the worst of his 10-year career. The 2016 Vezina Trophy winner has dominated the Bruins, going 18-4-0 with a .939 save percentage, 1.98 goals against average and four shutouts. His last postseason start against Boston was Game 7 of the 2012 first round, when Joel Ward scored the overtime winner … Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will take a “maintenance day,” Cassidy said, and Connor Clifton will make his 2020 playoff debut. Jeremy Lauzon will move to his natural left side on that third pair. Lauzon has done a solid job on the right … A Dec. 29 upper-body injury made it tough for Clifton, 25, to build off last year’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. As a rookie, he suited up for 18 of Boston’s 24 playoff games, spanning most of the final three rounds (Columbus, Carolina and St. Louis). Clifton has played one game in 2020: the Bruins’ final game before the pause (March 10 at Philadelphia) … If the Bruins meet Carolina, they likely will see Hamilton, the ex-Bruin who was having a Norris Trophy-caliber season before he broke his leg in January. He sustained a new, undisclosed injury late last month and returned to practice Thursday.

