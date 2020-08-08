Cameron Champ determined to go the distance at TPC Harding Park

``Usually whenever I swing a little harder it goes a little straighter,’' Champ said after shooting a 64 Friday to move into contention in San Francisco.

Cameron Champ just might do the same thing this weekend at Harding Park.

John Daly famously won a PGA Championship 29 years ago by swinging as hard as he could every time he got on the tee.

Swinging hard comes naturally to Champ. Before Bryson DeChambeau bulked up and began crushing drives this year, the 25-year-old was the gold standard on the PGA Tour when it came to swing speed and distance.

And on Friday he swung hard enough to hit it both long and straight on his way to a round that put him 5-under midway through the championship. Champ was first in driving distance and strokes gained off the tee among the morning wave of players, and it wasn’t even close.

``Today I hit the driver very well,’' Champ said. ``I think I missed one fairway on the front side, which is great. It just gave me a lot more chances to make birdies.‘'

Champ made seven of them in his second round, against a lone bogey on the tough par-3 eighth. It was a relatively stress-free round, the kind that players appreciate even more under the harsh test of a major championship.

And while he’s not exactly a ``grip it and rip it’' kind of player like Daly, he’s got the length and temperament to be in contention to get his own name on the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

``Everyone wants to talk about distance, yeah, it’s our new modern era,’' he said. ``The long ball is what attracts everyone. You know, which it should. Nowadays guys are hitting it longer and longer and longer. But it’s definitely not something that bothers me or anything like that. To me, yes, you can hit it far, but you’ve still got to put up a score.‘'

Champ’s story is a familiar one to avid golf fans, though more people talk about his 330-yard drives than his two PGA Tour wins. His grandfather who died last year introduced him to the game when he was young, and he took advantage of the First Tee program to learn the fundamentals.

Coming from a family of modest means — his father, Jeff, was a low minor league player in the Baltimore organization — Champ relied on scholarships and grants to travel and play in junior events outside of his hometown of Sacramento. He had success in college at Texas A&M and won in his first year on the Korn Ferry Tour before making it to golf’s big leagues.

So far this year his biggest splash came when he tested positive for COVID-19 at the Traveler’s Championship. Two negative tests days after that prompted the PGA Tour to change its guidelines and he was playing in Detroit the next week.

Now, after rounds of 71-64, he’s lurking just off the lead on a golf course he’s played before in an area where he’s quite comfortable.

``It definitely feels kind of like home,’' he said. ``I’ve played a lot of golf down here, just all over California, honestly. It’s just nice to be back here.‘'

He doesn’t need the comfort to free up a swing that has been clocked at 192 mph. Hitting the ball hard comes naturally to Champ, who like any other kid always wanted to be the longest in his group growing up.

That hasn’t changed as a pro, even in a major championship. Champ didn’t go for the green on the driveable par-4 16th hole because he was in between a 3-wood and a driver on the shot, but otherwise subscribed to pretty much the same theory Daly had in 1991 when he wowed everyone with his power at Crooked Stick.

``I’m not worrying about trying to keep it low and trying to make sure it cuts so it stays in the fairway versus if I just go at it,’' Champ said. ``if I miss the fairway I’m going to be a lot further up there and just deal with it. Then obviously if I found my groove kind of like I did today, then I’ll hit a lot of fairways.‘'

It’s a winning combination, though the pressure of being in contention in a major might change things over the weekend.

Even for the best players, hitting the ball hard isn’t always easy.

A struggle for Tiger

After Friday’s barrage of misreads, short misses and rim-outs on greens he could not figure out, Tiger Woods might want to go back to his old putter. And find a new sand wedge while he’s at it.

Woods, who got under par on Day 1 of the PGA Championship by swapping his usual putter for one that was a little longer, ended up in a battle simply to make the cut in the second round. He shot 2-over 72 to finish at even par at the midway point. He is eight shots behind leader Haotong Li.

Most of the problems had to do with his putting.

“I really struggled with getting the speed of the greens today,” he said. “They looked faster than what they were putting.” They were firm coming into the greens, but they weren’t putting as fast as they looked. And then as the day wore on, they got a little more fuzzy and got even slower.”

On Day 1, he made 141 feet worth of putts. On Day 2, the grand total was 52 feet, and that was with the help of 12 footer on No. 16 that looked more like 50 considering the way the rest of the round had gone.

Fleeting moment?

Second at Shinnecock.

Second at Royal Portrush.

Tommy Fleetwood finished his second round of the PGA Championship at Harding Park in a six-way tie for second place on Friday, and he’s hoping that this time the wisdom he gained from being in contention at majors before will help him take that final step.

“Experience — you can’t buy it,” the 29-year-old Englishman said after a 6-under 64 to improve to 6 under, two shots off the pace of LI.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have some of that, and hopefully it stands me in good stead moving forward,” he said. “Every time you learn. Every time these weeks come about you just hope — you prepare for it to be your week.”

A 29-year-old Englishman with five career victories on the European Tour, Fleetwood shot 63 on the last day of the U.S. Open in 2018 to finish one stroke behind winner Brooks Koepka. Fleetwood followed that by coming in second, six strokes behind Shane Lowry in the British Open last year.

Fleetwood said on Friday that he didn’t just learn about himself: he also learned from watching what the winners did to close things out.

“You can class it as lucky or unlucky, but I’ve played with quite a few of the winners of the last few majors, and it’s always good to see what they do,” he said.

“You’re obviously concentrating on your own game, but you see how the events pan out and you see how the guys go and win those events. That in your mind can only do you good.”

Fleetwood had seven birdies and a bogey in San Francisco on Friday to tieCameron Champ for the lowest round of the tournament, with half of the field still completing its second round.

Fleetwood reached the clubhouse in second, two strokes behind leader Li Haotong of China.Koepka and first-round leader Jason Day were among those still on the course and threatening to pass him.

Fowler, Tringale out

Rickie Fowler’s putt was the length of a pencil. Cameron Tringale could’ve used an eraser.

Fowler’s silly mistake — a miss from 6 inches on the sixth green — cost him a weekend starting time at the PGA Championship. Tringale’s error — signing an incorrect scorecard — saved him a couple hours of waiting around before he headed home, as well.

They were among the 75 players to miss the cut at Harding Park, meaning an early departure from San Francisco.

Fowler, frustrated that an on-line par putt got knocked off track by something on the green, pointed at the spot where the putt veered off. He then casually walked up to the ball, which wasn’t more than 6 inches from the cup, and took a stab at it. It barely moved.

“I hit the ball,” he said. “Just not hard enough.” A moment later, he knocked it in for a double-bogey 6.

It was the most painful part of a 1-under 69 that left him at 2 over, which was one shot away from the cut.

Meanwhile, Tringale had signed for a 68 and was eating lunch when he checked his phone to see how his score of 1 over was holding up with the afternoon groups teeing off. He noticed he’d put down a 3 on the par-3 eighth when he had really made a 4. He was really 2 over, which wouldn’t have been good to make the cut anyway. Still, signing for a lower score than you made gets you booted from a tournament, and so, Tringale didn’t have to bother waiting around to see if he was in for the weekend.











