Christian Vazquez stays busy catching up on studying his pitching staff

Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki and Vazquez sit down each day with catching coach Jason Varitek , game planning how they intend to attack the day and the number of relief arms they’ll see. Their meeting is in the regular clubhouse, which isn’t being utilized because of the Sox’ COVID-19 protocols. Vazquez said Varitek is with them each step of the way.

“I need to know my guy on the mound,” Vazquez said before Saturday night’s game against the Blue Jays. “And know their strengths, his pitches and what he can do. If that guy has a good slider or offspeed, stay with it and find a way to get those outs with no damage.”

Christian Vazquez has had a lot of scouting reports to scour through this season. The thin Sox rotation means more bullpen, which means more pitchers for Vazquez to study.

“He’s a big key for us,” Vazquez said of Varitek. “He played a long time and has a lot of experience calling games.”

Before Saturday, the Sox bullpen ranked seventh in innings pitched (62 ⅔). With the demotion of Ryan Weber to the team’s alternate site after his struggles, you can expect another layer of complexity to this pitching situation. Additionally, it’s easy to presume the number of innings relievers will throw, be it in an opener role or bullpen game, will certainly spike even more. The Sox came into the spring expecting to piece together the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Now, they might have to fill three spots if Zack Godley can’t eat innings.

In short, Vazquez’s days won’t get any shorter.

“Hopefully Godley is going to be one of the guys that is going to come in and do well,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “We already have plans on who’s going to come up and be one of the other starters. And, like we talked about, we’re waiting to see if somebody takes off and, who knows, maybe they’ll be that fourth or fifth spot [in the rotation] and we won’t have to worry about it. Right now, it’s a challenge. No question.”

Weber sent down

The Red Sox were excited about Weber during the spring. They believed his finesse-type pitching style would work in the big leagues. Yet the opposite occurred.

In three starts and just 10 innings, Weber allowed 11 runs and five homers. He failed to complete four innings in any of his three outings and walked nine batters.

“He needs to get down [to the alternate site] and throw the ball the way we know he can,” Roenicke said. “We saw it all spring long and he was locked in. His command was outstanding. We need to get him back to that pitcher. He agreed when we talked to him. He knows he’s not pitching the way he should be.”

The Sox recalled righthander Dylan Covey to take Weber’s spot.

Verdugo leading off

It felt like only a matter of time. With Andrew Benintendi’s struggles and Alex Verdugo’s recent solid impression, the team officially moved Verdugo to the leadoff spot for Saturday’s game.

“He’s a guy that we have talked about for a week at least, trying to figure out where he fits in the lineup,” Roenicke said of Verdugo. “There’s a lot of different spots. When he’s hitting well, he can hit first, second or third [or] sixth, seventh, eighth or ninth. There’s a lot of spots and we think he’s getting to that point where he’s swinging good enough and is confident enough. In the leadoff spot, we know how important that is.”

Verdugo had his first multi-homer game with a Red Sox in Friday night’s win, belting both to left field ... Martin Perez will start Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay. Monday’s starter in the series opener vs. the Rays is still TBD but will likely be some sort of bullpen day ... Nate Eovaldi will take the ball Sunday afternoon to close out the series against the Blue Jays. Eovaldi has pitched well to start the season, but ran into a hiccup against the Rays earlier this week, allowing four runs in his five innings of work against the Rays. Eovaldi currently holds a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings ... Sunday’s game will begin at 1:30 p.m. and air on NESNplus.

