The final three: Antetokounmpo, James, and Harden up for MVP

James would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (a six-time winner), Michael Jordan , and Bill Russell as the NBA’s only five-time MVPs. Antetokounmpo is bidding to become the 12th back-to-back winner of the award.

A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday as the finalists for this season’s top NBA individual honor.

This season’s NBA MVP has won the award before.

“He’s an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo last month, stating his best player’s MVP case. “And I think that’s kind of what the MVP is, so we certainly feel like he’s very deserving and we’ll be excited to support him.”

Antetokounmpo is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, while Utah’s Rudy Gobert is bidding to win that trophy for a third consecutive season.

The league announced the top three vote-getters in six individual categories. Voting has already taken place by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The NBA has not set dates when the winners will be announced.

None of the games taking place at the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World factored into the voting because ballots were due before games began again July 30.

The league took the step of saying games played before the league suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic could factor into award consideration, out of fairness to the eight teams that were not invited to the restart.

The finalists for NBA honors:

Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant (Grizzlies), Kendrick Nunn (Heat), and Zion Williamson (Pelicans).

Most Improved Player — Bam Adebayo (Heat), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), and Brandon Ingram, (Pelicans).

Sixth Man — Montrezl Harrell (Clippers), Dennis Schroder (Thunder), and Lou Williams, (Clippers).

Defensive Player of the Year — Antetokounmpo, Gobert, and Anthony Davis (Lakers).

Coach of the Year — Mike Budenholzer (Bucks), Billy Donovan (Thunder), and Nick Nurse (Raptors).

Simmons slated for surgery

As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for the start of the playoffs, Ben Simmons will depart the NBA bubble to undergo left knee surgery.

The 24-year-old guard, who was selected to the All-Star team in both of the past two seasons, injured his left kneecap during his third game, a 107-98 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. After evaluating treatment options, the 76ers opted for surgery to address a loose body in the knee.

Simmons’s return timeline is unknown, although he has not been ruled out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Once a player leaves the bubble, he must undergo a quarantine period upon his return.

Philadelphia entered the season as one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, but an inconsistent season plagued by lineup fit issues and road woes has left the Sixers (42-27) as the conference's sixth seed entering Sunday's action. Despite the loss of Simmons, Philadelphia is 3-1 so far in the bubble with the playoffs set to begin Aug. 17.

Simmons, who signed a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension last summer, averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8 assists per game in 57 appearances this season, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most versatile defenders.

Clippers hold off Trail Blazers

Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left, and the Clippers beat the Trail Blazers, 122-120, on Saturday, even with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George watching the game’s end from the bench.

Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference's final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win. The Trail Blazers led much of the game, but the NBA's top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-5 in the final 96 seconds.

All-Star Damian Lillard missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go. He also missed a 3 with 9.5 seconds left before CJ McCollum hit a 3 at the buzzer.

“We had our chances,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Give the Clippers credit. They had a bunch of young guys running around . . . We didn’t make the plays. I mean point blank last two minutes we didn’t make the plays at either end to win a game.”

While Leonard got the whole game off, George finished with 21 points.

McCollum led Portland with 29 points, hitting 6 of 13 3s. Gary Trent Jr. also made six 3s and finished with 22 points. Damian Lillard had 22, Carmelo Anthony added 21, and Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 13 rebounds.



















