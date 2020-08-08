Game 14: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Following Friday night’s 5-3 win, the Red Sox are trying to win three consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 12-15, 2019, as they take on the Blue Jays in the second game of the series at Fenway Park.

Pitching: RHP Zack Godley (0-1, 6.14)

BLUE JAYS (4-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP Chase Anderson (no record)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Godley: Panik 5-24, Shaw 3-8, Grichuk 0-6, Gurriel Jr. 0-1, Hernandez 0-1, Tellez 0-1

Red Sox vs. Anderson: Peraza 6-18, Pillar 2-6, Moreland 1-4, Bogaerts 2-3, Bradley Jr. 1-3, Martinez 0-3, Vazquez 2-2, Benintendi 0-2, Perez 0-2, Plawecki 0-2, Verdugo 1-1

Stat of the Day: Brandon Workman has allowed just one earned run in his last 17 appearances dating back to Sept. 1, 2019

Notes: Anderson is making his season debut for the Blue Jays. In 2019 with the Brewers, he went 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 32 appearances (27 starts). He was drafted in the ninth round of the 2009 draft by the Diamondbacks. ... Alex Verdugo is 6-for-15 at Fenway Park this season following his two-homer game on Friday ... Godley made six appearances and pitched 16 innings for the Blue Jays in 2019 after he claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Aug. 7 of that year ... Friday marked the sixth time in 13 games this season that the Red Sox have had a multi-home run game.