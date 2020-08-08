fb-pixel
blue jays at red sox | 7:30 p.m. (nesn)

Game 14: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated August 8, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Zack Godley makes the start for the Red Sox on Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Following Friday night’s 5-3 win, the Red Sox are trying to win three consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 12-15, 2019, as they take on the Blue Jays in the second game of the series at Fenway Park.

Lineups

RED SOX (5-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Zack Godley (0-1, 6.14)

BLUE JAYS (4-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP Chase Anderson (no record)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Godley: Panik 5-24, Shaw 3-8, Grichuk 0-6, Gurriel Jr. 0-1, Hernandez 0-1, Tellez 0-1

Red Sox vs. Anderson: Peraza 6-18, Pillar 2-6, Moreland 1-4, Bogaerts 2-3, Bradley Jr. 1-3, Martinez 0-3, Vazquez 2-2, Benintendi 0-2, Perez 0-2, Plawecki 0-2, Verdugo 1-1

Stat of the Day: Brandon Workman has allowed just one earned run in his last 17 appearances dating back to Sept. 1, 2019

Notes: Anderson is making his season debut for the Blue Jays. In 2019 with the Brewers, he went 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 32 appearances (27 starts). He was drafted in the ninth round of the 2009 draft by the Diamondbacks. ... Alex Verdugo is 6-for-15 at Fenway Park this season following his two-homer game on Friday ... Godley made six appearances and pitched 16 innings for the Blue Jays in 2019 after he claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Aug. 7 of that year ... Friday marked the sixth time in 13 games this season that the Red Sox have had a multi-home run game.