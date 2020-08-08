Justin Thomas lets a good round get away, while Jordan Spieth crashes hard

But he made two bogeys to close out the front nine — those are two of the hardest holes at Harding Park — and then dropped two more shots at the end of his round, missing fairways on both No. 16 and No. 18.

The world’s No. 1 player made the cut on the number at the PGA Championship, entering the second round nine shots behind 36-hole leader Li Haotong , and still held out hope of making a run. He figured he would need to be 10 under on the weekend, and he started the third round with five birdies in seven holes.

This might be the worst Justin Thomas ever felt about a 68 in a major.

Thomas says he was most disappointed with his wedge play.

“I let a really good round go, and really had a great opportunity to put myself in a good position going into tomorrow,” he said. “I just didn’t capitalize on the back nine.”

Jordan Speith reeling

Thomas and Jordan Spieth have been friends since they were 13 and represented a US team that played in France. They were paired for the third round at the PGA Championship, but have never been farther apart.

Spieth already had two majors before Thomas had his first PGA Tour win. Now, Thomas is No. 1 in the world and Spieth has fallen out of the top 60 having gone three years without a victory. More separation came at Harding Park.

While Thomas raced out of the blocks Saturday, Spieth bogeyed four of his first six holes, unable to times to make even simple approach shots. He’d make four more on the back side, finishing at 6-over 76 for the day, tied for last place among the 78 players who made the cut.

Walking off the 18th, which Spieth made one of just two birdies on the day, he apologized to Thomas for not helping give him any momentum.

“I know he’s going to be fine. I’m not just saying it because he’s one of my best friends,” Thomas said. “I mean, just I’ve seen him get it around when he’s not playing well. I’ve seen him play well when he is playing well. All of us go through little spurts. It’s just for him, this has just been a tough one. I mean, he’s going to be fine. All it takes sometimes is one week and all your confidence gets back.”

Cuts still stinging

Even 24 hours later, the memories remained strong. Rickie Fowler’s putt was the length of a pencil. Cameron Tringale could’ve used an eraser.

Fowler’s silly mistake — a miss from 6 inches on the sixth green — cost him a weekend starting time at the PGA Championship. Tringale’s error — signing an incorrect scorecard — saved him a couple hours of waiting around before he headed home, as well.

They were among the 75 players to miss the cut at Harding Park, meaning an early departure from San Francisco.

Fowler, frustrated that an on-line par putt got knocked off track by something on the green, pointed at the spot where the putt veered off. He then casually walked up to the ball, which wasn’t more than 6 inches from the cup, and took a stab at it. It barely moved.

“I hit the ball,” he said. “Just not hard enough.” A moment later, he knocked it in for a double-bogey 6.

It was the most painful part of a 1-under 69 that left him at 2 over, which was one shot away from the cut.

Meanwhile, Tringale had signed for a 68 and was eating lunch when he checked his phone to see how his score of 1 over was holding up with the afternoon groups teeing off. He noticed he’d put down a 3 on the par-3 eighth when he had really made a 4. He was really 2 over, which wouldn’t have been good to make the cut anyway. Still, signing for a lower score than you made gets you booted from a tournament, and so, Tringale didn’t have to bother waiting around to see if he was in for the weekend.