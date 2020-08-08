Kevin Harvick captures NASCAR race at Michigan

Martin Truex Jr. finished third, Ryan Blaney was fourth and Kyle Busch was fifth.

Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Ford fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing, held off runner-up Brad Keselowski to capture his fifth win of the season, which tied Denny Hamlin for the series lead, and his 54th of his career, which tied him for 11th with Lee Petty on NASCAR’s all-time winner’s list.

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick won a green-white-checkered overtime finish in Saturday’s Firekeepers Casino 400, the first race in a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway.

It was Harvick’s fourth win of his career at Michigan, where he arrived with the same car that had won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and swept all three stages of Saturday’s race.

“I think the confidence is high when we come to Michigan, anyway, it’s a been good track for us,’' said Harvick, who led a race-high 92 laps. “Just a really, really fast race car today. "

With four laps to go in the 200-lap race, Austin Dillon set the stage for the overtime finish when he brought out the ninth caution of the day after he got sideways coming out of Turn 4 and collided with Ryan Newman’s car.

When the lead pack filed up for the last restart, Chase Elliott, who had the choice to start on the front row alongside Harvick, opted to take the high line and the No. 3 spot right behind Harvick.

Keselowski, winner of last Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, took advantage of the free pass to the front row and immediately pressured Harvick upon the restart. But Keselowski, who was looking for his second consecutive win and fourth overall win of the season, was unable to motor past Harvick in the green-white-checkered finish.

“I kinda showed my hand early when I passed the 9 [Elliott],‘' Harvick said. “There were a lot of restarts, but you need a good pusher, and the 9 was as good pusher. I just needed to keep him from going by us."

Before the race, NASCAR docked Newman and Chris Buescher 20 points each and confiscated their spoilers prior to Saturday’s race.

NASCAR said the two violated a rule stating that except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer. Each car was sent to the rear at the start of the race.

Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine.

Newman and Buescher were both without a victory this year, and outside the top 20 in points even before these penalties.

Austin Cindric waited through a lightning delay and then won at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., for his fourth victory in his last five Xfinity Series races.

Cindric led early on, fell off the pace after the weather delay, then charged back toward the front about two-thirds of the way through the race. He stayed ahead through two caution flags in the last six laps and beat A.J. Allmendinger by 1.318 seconds.

Cindric is the 11th different Xfinity Series winner at Road America in as many years.