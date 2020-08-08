fb-pixel

Revolution announce six-game schedule, beginning Aug. 21

By Globe staff Globe Staff,Updated August 8, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution return to action Aug. 21.
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution return to action Aug. 21.John Raoux/Associated Press

The Revolution announced six regular-season matches, including three at Gillette Stadium, as Major League Soccer’s 25th season continues with games in home markets.

The Revolution will play their first game Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. against Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium.

Five of the six matches will be on on NBC Sports Boston. The Revolution’s game against the New York Red Bulls Aug. 29 is on FS1.

The schedule:


Friday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.

vs. Philadelphia Union, Gillette Stadium, NBCSB, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

at D.C. United, Washington, NBCSB, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Advertisement

Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

vs. New York Red Bulls, Gillette Stadium, FS1, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.

vs. New York City FC, Gillette Stadium, NBCSB, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Sunday, Sept, 6, 7:30 p.m.

at Chicago Fire FC, Chicago, NBCSB, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Saturday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.

at Philadelphia Union, Chester, Pa., NBCSB, 98.5 The Sports Hub