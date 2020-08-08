Revolution announce six-game schedule, beginning Aug. 21

The Revolution announced six regular-season matches, including three at Gillette Stadium, as Major League Soccer’s 25th season continues with games in home markets.

The Revolution will play their first game Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. against Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium.

Five of the six matches will be on on NBC Sports Boston. The Revolution’s game against the New York Red Bulls Aug. 29 is on FS1.