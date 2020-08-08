Tiz the Law wins Travers Stakes

Belmont winner Tiz the Law has easily won the horse racing’s $1 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga race course in New York , and heads to Kentucky for next month’s Derby as the favorite. Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1¼ miles in 2:00.65 and paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10. The 3-year-old colt remains undefeated this year with four straight graded stakes victories. Second place Caracaro returned $6.40 and $4. Max Player paid $3.70 to show … Ramona Hill matched the stakes record and became the second filly in three years to capture the $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands in East Ruthetford, N.J. on Saturday, posting a one-length victory in trotting’s biggest race of the year. Driven by Andrew McCarthy , 3-year-old daughter of Muscle Hill, covered the mile in 1:50.1 in equaling the record set by her father in 2009.

Several Colorado State football players released a shared statement on social media to support head coach Steve Addazio, former coach at Boston College, and dispute accusations against the program. The Rams have paused all football activities after a recent investigation started by the president of the university into the program’s handling of COVID-19 cases uncovered allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward athletes …The Pac-12 players of the “WeAreUnited” movement said they were “disappointed and deeply concerned” after a recent meeting with the conference’s commissioner. The players sent an email to Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott late Friday accusing him of not taking the issues they have raised seriously enough. The email was also shared with members of the media. The group’s correspondence came after Scott followed their Thursday call with an email to the players that struck a very different tone, thanking them for the “passion and honesty with which you spoke yesterday evening.” The group is pushing the conference to address their concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes … The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice, telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin. The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets … Pittsburgh junior defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has opted out of the 2020 season to focus on next year’s NFL draft. Twyman, a second-team All-American in 2019 when he registered 10½ sacks, said in a statement posted on Twitter that he will return home to Washington, D.C.

Golf

Ko leads Marathon Classic by four shots

With two late birdies, Lydia Ko had a 3-under 68 and doubled her lead in the Marathon Classic, four shots ahead as the former No. 1 player goes for her first LPGA victory in two years. Ko has gone 44 tournaments worldwide since her last victory. Danielle Kang, who won last week at nearby Inverness Club, had a 70 and was four shots behind. Kang got within two shots of the lead with a birdie on the par-3 14th, but she bogeyed the next and picked up one birdie on the final two holes, both of them par 5s. Brockton’s Megan Khang was way off the pace, 15 strokes behind Ko … Gabriela Ruffels is only one match away from becoming the first back-to-back winner in nearly a decade at the US Women’s Amateur. Ruffels never led in her quarterfinal matchuntil she made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., to beat Emilia Maigliaccio. Then, Ruffels fell 2 down through five holes in the semifinals against Valery Plata. Ruffels rebounded quickly, holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 13th to go 2 up and won, 2 and 1.Next up is a 36-hole championship against 17-year-old Rose Zhang of California, who won both her matches on the 17th hole … Andy Sullivan is closing in on his first win in almost five years after a third-round 64 on Saturday gave him a five-shot lead at the English Championship in Ware. Sullivan won three times in 2015 as he finished in Europe’s top 10 but he has not lifted a trophy since the Portugal Masters in October of that year. The 2016 Ryder Cup player entered the third day at Hanbury Manor with a one-shot advantage and carded two eagles, five birdies and two bogeys to move to 21 under, five strokes clear of countryman Steven Brown.

WNBA

Mercury’s Taurasi injured in loss to Storm

Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury left a game against the Seattle Storm with 5:18 to go because of injury. She walked off the court to the locker room without assistance. Mercury coach Sandy Brondello said Taurasi appeared to have sustained an injury in her hip area. Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 points to lead the Storm to a 74-68 win in Bradenton, Fla. Taurasi underwent back surgery before the 2019 season, and hamstring problems limited her to six games last year… Allie Quigley scored 22 points and Cheyenne Parker scored 20 and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun, 100-93. Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 22 points … Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and Kayla Thornton 17 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream, 85-75

Miscellany

Messi lifts Barcelona

Lionel Messi scored an exquisite solo goal to help host Barcelona beat Napoli, 3-1, and advance to soccer’s Champions League quarterfinals in Portugal … Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit will play 53rd-ranked Fiona Ferro on Sunday for the first tour-level tennis title in five months at the Palermo Ladies Open in Sicily. Kontaveit beat top-seeded Petra Martić, 6-2, 6-4, and Ferro rallied past Camila Giorgi, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the semifinals.

