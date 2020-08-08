Yankees’ Gerrit Cole gets pulled in fifth, misses chance to win 20th straight start

Jose Martinez followed with a two-run homer on the 107th pitch from a clearly tiring Cole. The ace stared in disbelief and went into a squat as Martinez’s drive left the ballpark.

Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth. With two outs and a runner on, Cole had a 1-2 count on Ji-Man Choi , who came back to hit an RBI double.

Gerrit Cole came within one strike of earning his 20th straight regular-season win before getting pulled, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-4, Saturday in the opener of a seven-inning doubleheader in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“Obviously pitch count got up there,” Cole said. “I wasn’t able to finish the outing the way we wanted to. They just ran the count.”

Soon after Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a slow walk to mound to replace Cole with Chad Green (2-0), who got the win after allowing one run over 1⅓ innings.

“He was really good,” Boone said of Cole. “Credit to them, they made him work. A couple mistakes there at the end cost him.”

Cole was bidding to tie Roger Clemens, Jake Arrieta, and Rube Marquard for the third-longest streak ever. Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell leads the list with 24 in a row, followed by Roy Face with 22.

Cole struck out 10, walked one and gave up six hits. His only loss since May 2019 came in Game 1 of the World Series last October, pitching for Houston against Washington.

Aaron Judge hit his eighth home run of the season for the Yankees.

Verlander progress slow

Astros ace Justin Verlander is “not progressing as quickly as he’d like,” from a right forearm strain suffered in his first start of the season, manager Dusty Baker said Saturday.

Verlander threw six strong innings on July 24 against the Mariners to begin the season before being shut down. He was originally supposed to be sidelined for two weeks. It’s not known if Verlander has started throwing yet.

Verlander won the Cy Young Award in 2019 at age 36, going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA, 300 strikeouts. and a 0.803 WHIP.

Howard getting the call

The Phillies are expected to call up righthander Spencer Howard to start one of Sunday’s doubleheader games against the Braves, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The team hasn’t made the move official, but manager Joe Girardi said “I have no official announcement, but you can expect a young righthander to start tomorrow. But I have no official announcement. I’ll just leave it at that. Whose initials are S.H.” Howard, 24, a second-round pick in 2017, was 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 2019 pitching at three lower levels … Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The Indians had been blanked for 13 innings before Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Luplow was 0 for 21 with a walk this season before homering. Indians pitchers have allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 games this season … Marcus Semien homered in the first after hitting a walkoff single to end a 13-inning win a night earlier and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros, 3-1, for their eighth straight victory. Frankie Montas (2-1) pitched seven shutout innings for the AL West-leading A’s … The three-time reigning division champion Astros lost theJeff Samardjiza was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Giants because of a right shoulder impingement. He is 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA in three starts.

