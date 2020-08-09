Concert series at Crane Beach provides ‘Fresh Air Tunes'

A different musical act will play at the lot for three Sunday nights in August starting at 8 p.m — courtesy of its organizer, The Trustees of Reservations. On Aug. 16, catch The Classic Stones Live featuring the Glimmer Twins for a Rolling Stones tribute, followed by the rock and reggae sounds of Soul Rebel Rock Project on the 23rd, and The Great Escape, a Journey tribute band, on the 30th.

Unless there’s a musician in your household or pod, live music has been pretty hard to come by these past few months. An upcoming summer concert series, “Fresh Air Tunes,” at the Crane Beach parking lot in Ipswich could help fill the void.

“With live concerts as we’ve always known them not feasible right now due to COVID, we’re thrilled we can repurpose one of our signature properties to allow people to listen to live music in a safe way,” said Michael Rodriguez, the director of signature events, in a statement.

Shows will be held for audiences to watch from their cars or in chairs set up just outside their vehicle. Visitors will have access to bathrooms and concessions from the Fireside Snack Shack as long as they are wearing masks. Social distancing is, of course, required.

Gates open at 7:30 each night to audiences who buy tickets in advance at www.eventbrite.com. The cost per car is $40 for Trustees members and $50 for nonmembers. Any cancellations due to extreme weather will be announced on social media, including the series’ Facebook page.

