14 new deaths, 286 new cases due to COVID-19 in Mass., state reports

More than 1.3 million people have been given molecular tests for the virus, including 17,152 new people tested as of Sunday, the state reported.

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths increased to 13 as of Thursday, up from 12 a day earlier, the state reported.

The death toll due to the coronavirus grew by 14 Sunday, the state reported, bringing the total confirmed dead in Massachusetts to 8,514. Confirmed cases of the disease also grew by 286, and reached a total of 112,459.

The seven-day average positive rate for the molecular tests was 1.8 percent Saturday, the second day in a row at that level.

Probable deaths from the coronavirus were 221 as of Sunday, and the state reported no new probable deaths because of COVID-19.

Probable cases of the disease total 8,581 as of Sunday, up 43 from a day earlier, according to the state.

The state also reported that 346 new people have been given antibody tests, for a total of 101,485 people tested as of Sunday.

Four hospitals were using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, according to the state. That’s up from Friday, when three hospitals were using that capacity to treat patients.

The three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was 384 as of Saturday, down from 393 on Friday.









John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.