Deaths in Gardner investigated as murder-suicide

State Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Gardner Saturday as a murder-suicide, a spokesman for the Worcester district attorney’s office said Sunday.
Authorities did not release the names of the two people, a man and a woman, because officials were still notifying the families.
Police responded to a third-floor apartment where the woman lived at 206 Central St. after 911 calls Saturday afternoon, said Paul Jarvey, a spokesman for District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. They found both people dead in a hallway outside an apartment, Jarvey said.
Witnesses told investigators they heard an argument, then gunshots, Jarvey said.
State Police detectives assigned to Early’s office are investigating. No further information was immediately available.
