Deaths in Gardner investigated as murder-suicide

State Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Gardner Saturday as a murder-suicide, a spokesman for the Worcester district attorney’s office said Sunday.

Authorities did not release the names of the two people, a man and a woman, because officials were still notifying the families.

Police responded to a third-floor apartment where the woman lived at 206 Central St. after 911 calls Saturday afternoon, said Paul Jarvey, a spokesman for District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. They found both people dead in a hallway outside an apartment, Jarvey said.