Five men from Boston area shot at Brockton party Saturday night

Four men from Boston and one man from Everett were shot at a party in Brockton Saturday night, police said.

Officers arrived at 124 Laureston St. shortly after 10:30 p.m. when ShotSpotter, the city’s electronic gunshot detection system, alerted them to six gunshots, and several people reported the shooting, Brockton police said in a statement.

An officer tended to one seriously injured victim until firefighters and an ambulance arrived, police said.