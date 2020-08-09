Five men from Boston area shot at Brockton party Saturday night

Four men from Boston and one man from Everett were shot at a party in Brockton Saturday night, police said.
Officers arrived at 124 Laureston St. shortly after 10:30 p.m. when ShotSpotter, the city’s electronic gunshot detection system, alerted them to six gunshots, and several people reported the shooting, Brockton police said in a statement.
An officer tended to one seriously injured victim until firefighters and an ambulance arrived, police said.
Three victims were transported to local hospitals, and two made it to a hospital on their own with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers found five shell castings at the scene, the statement said.
Advertisement
The shooting is under investigation by Brockton police and the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.