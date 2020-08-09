Mayflower II to return to Plymouth Monday

Once it is through the canal, it will both sail and be towed to Plymouth, where it will be a major exhibit of Plimoth Plantation, the statement said.

The ship, a reimagining of the vessel that carried the Pilgrims to Plymouth, will be towed from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where it has been docked since Saturday, at about 8:45 a.m., Plimoth Patuxet said in a statement. It will then be towed through the Cape Cod Canal.

The Mayflower II will return to its home in Plymouth Harbor on Monday following a three-year, multi-million-dollar restoration.

The ship is expected to sail off Gurnet Point at about 1 p.m. and will be towed into Plymouth Harbor to the State Pier at Pilgrim Memorial State Park, where it is expected to arrive at about 3 p.m., the statement said.

Plimouth Plantation plans to livestream the Mayflower II’s homecoming voyage, according to a post on its Facebook page. Officials also ask that spectators along the ship’s route follow local COVID-19 regulations, wear masks, and practice physical distancing.

The Mayflower II, a 106-foot combination of calculation and guesswork modeled on 17th-century merchant ships, is expected to reopen to the public on Wednesday, Plimoth Patuxet said. Purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged, and face coverings will be required for all staff and visitors.

The ship “is a unique educational resource that allows us to better understand American history, from the complex and interwoven stories of the Indigenous people and the Pilgrims in the 1600s, to renewed international alliances during World War II, and the search for a better life that has inspired people for centuries,” said Ellie Donovan, Plimoth Plantation’s executive Director.

The vessel departed Mystic Seaport Museum’s Henry duPont Preservation Shipyard in Connecticut, where it was restored, on July 20 and was towed to New London’s City Pier, the statement said. While docked in New London, Captain Whit Perry and a crew of 27 people conducted sea trials and sail training.

The ship was moved to New Bedford’s State Pier on August 4, as Tropical Storm Isaias approached New England, the statement said. It arrived at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Aug. 8, the statement said.

“Mayflower has performed exceptionally well underway, as has our fantastic sailing crew,” Perry said. “We are grateful for the warm reception and support we have received throughout our voyage, and we look forward to making our way home to Plymouth in the coming days.”

The COVID-19 crisis postponed Mayflower II’s departure from Mystic by about three months. A visit that had been planned for Boston in May, including a historic sail with the USS Constitution, was canceled after the pandemic hit.

Previous Globe reports were used in this story.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.