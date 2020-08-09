Off-duty Stoneham police officer helps rescue N.H. pilot after glider crashes in Lake Winnipesaukee

The Marine Patrol, a division of the New Hampshire State Police, said the plane fell approximately 1,000 feet after its engine stopped mid-flight.

Joe Ponzo was boating on the New Hampshire lake with his family when he watched the glider plane plunge into Meredith Bay around 3 p.m., according to a statement from the Stoneham Police Department.

An off-duty Stoneham police officer helped rescue a 78-year-old New Hampshire man after his ultralight glider plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday, according to a police statement.

The pilot, David Grapes of Center Harbor, N.H., was alone on the aircraft. He was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, N.H., with non-life threatening injuries.

Ponzo reported the crash to Marine Patrol before rushing his boat to the scene where he and other boaters worked to pull Grapes, who was conscious and alert, out of the water.

“Thankfully we were in the right place at the right time,” Ponzo said in a statement. “The plane sank into the water right after the crash and the man was able to get himself out before we got there. He was in the water and a few other boaters came to help me get him into my boat.”

The plane sank in 65 feet of water, according to the Marine Patrol’s statement.

Ponzo is a 23-year veteran of the Stoneham Police Department, Chief James McIntyre said.

“Even off-duty on vacation with our families we are never truly off the job when duty calls,” McIntyre said. “We credit Joe with helping to save this man’s life and springing into action when he saw someone in need.”

The crash is being investigated by Marine Patrol. Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Lt. Crystal McLaine at 603-227-2113.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.