Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Mass. Pike in Hopkinton

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Hopkinton Sunday, State Police said.
The pedestrian was struck in the eastbound land, State Police said on Twitter. A crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and drivers were told to expect delays late Sunday afternoon.
No further information was immediately available.
