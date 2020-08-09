fb-pixel

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Mass. Pike in Hopkinton

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated August 9, 2020, 1 hour ago

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Hopkinton Sunday, State Police said.

The pedestrian was struck in the eastbound land, State Police said on Twitter. A crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and drivers were told to expect delays late Sunday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

