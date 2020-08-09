Waltham man dies after single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Sharon

A 54-year-old Waltham man died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Sharon on Saturday afternoon, State Police said.

Christopher Smith, of Waltham, was driving in the northbound lane when his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado struck a guardrail, drove into the woodline, and struck a tree at about 3:30 p.m., State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was the only person in the vehicle.