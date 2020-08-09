Waltham man dies after single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Sharon

A 54-year-old Waltham man died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Sharon on Saturday afternoon, State Police said.
Christopher Smith, of Waltham, was driving in the northbound lane when his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado struck a guardrail, drove into the woodline, and struck a tree at about 3:30 p.m., State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith was the only person in the vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, State Police said.
No further information was immediately available.
