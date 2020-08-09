fb-pixel

Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

Updated August 9, 2020, 29 minutes ago
Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”