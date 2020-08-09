Not my GOP

After reading Michael Cohen’s column “It was all a lie” (Ideas, Aug. 2), about the recent book of the same name authored by former Republican political consultant Stuart Stevens, I am reminded of the saying, “I was a Republican until they lost their minds.” For me that was a long time ago. To quote the party’s 1968 campaign slogan, “Nixon’s the one!”

Growing up in mid-century New England, I revered such Republican senators as Leverett Saltonstall, Margaret Chase Smith, and my Vermont’s own George Aiken. But a few years later, as a college student who had come to question, and then oppose, the Vietnam War, I found myself increasingly demonized and driven away from the party — a process that only accelerated a couple of years later after I came out as gay.