Not my GOP

The party of Margaret Chase Smith and George Aiken is long gone.

Updated August 9, 2020, 1 hour ago
An undated photograph shows congresswoman Margaret Chase Smith of Maine with US Representative Christian A. Herter at her left and (standing, left to right) Representatives John W. Heselton, James C. Auchincloss, and Clifford P. Case.
After reading Michael Cohen’s column “It was all a lie” (Ideas, Aug. 2), about the recent book of the same name authored by former Republican political consultant Stuart Stevens, I am reminded of the saying, “I was a Republican until they lost their minds.” For me that was a long time ago. To quote the party’s 1968 campaign slogan, “Nixon’s the one!”

Growing up in mid-century New England, I revered such Republican senators as Leverett Saltonstall, Margaret Chase Smith, and my Vermont’s own George Aiken. But a few years later, as a college student who had come to question, and then oppose, the Vietnam War, I found myself increasingly demonized and driven away from the party — a process that only accelerated a couple of years later after I came out as gay.

In short, the Republicans under Trump have completed their years-long transfor­mation into a party of Ayn Randian ideologues, racists, and tin-pot moralists who fail to practice what they preach.

Today’s Republican Party is irredeemable damaged goods. If this country is to have a conservative party, someone will have to start one under a new name. The scarlet letter “R” is radioactive.

John Kyper

Roxbury