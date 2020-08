Cassandra Extavour singing with the Handel & Haydn Society. Chris Petre-Baumer/Courtesy of the Handel and Haydn Society

It is a pleasure to learn of Cassandra Extavour and her achievements at “the highest levels of excellence” in the worlds of art as a singer and in science as a systems biologist (”Solvers,” Ideas, Aug. 2). Likewise, not only is Olivia Caramello a world-class research mathematician specializing in topos theory, she has also given piano recitals at Trinity College Chapel, Cambridge, Britain, and at other venues. We should treasure such rare and valuable human beings.

Ellis D. Cooper