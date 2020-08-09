Bruins fall to Capitals and sink to fourth seed, get Hurricanes in opening round

That isn’t to say that a 2-1 loss to the Capitals (1-1-1) on Sunday means the Bruins (0-3) are stumbling toward the Round of 16. They have not played up to their capability during this glorified exhibition week. For a team that was the best in the league from October through March, it is reason to grumble.

The Presidents’ Trophy winners had to win at least two of three to have hope of holding onto the No. 1 seed, on which they had a stranglehold through 70 games of the regular season. They won zero.

The NHL’s reimagined playoff restart was not set up to be kind to the Bruins.

But they have recaptured enough of their game in Toronto to feel confident entering their first-round series against Carolina, which will open either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves on 25 shots, allowing a pretty Tom Wilson finish and a T.J. Oshie goal that was more the fault of Zdeno Chara. He was seeing the puck well, moving well, and looks ready.

The top line was its usual self, despite a lack of finish. The second line, with newcomer Ondrej Kase joining the unit, cut the Capitals’ 2-0 lead in half at 10:30 of the third.

The third line had several chances.

“I liked our compete today,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “[We were] generally healthy through three games.”

The Flyers, whose only loss since Feb. 15 was to the Bruins on March 10 (their final game pre-pause), are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will face the Canadiens, who upset the Penguins in a 12-over-5 play-in series. The second-seeded Lightning will play the Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets winner.

