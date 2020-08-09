Observations from the Celtics’ overtime win against the Magic

The Celtics trailed, 112-107, when Jaylen Brown missed a 3-pointer with just under 40 seconds left. But Kemba Walker tapped out the offensive rebound and Tatum drilled a 3. After a stop at the other end, Tatum knocked down a tough baseline turnaround jumper to tie the score at 112 with 3.8 seconds left.

The Celtics snapped out of their slumber against the undermanned Magic before it was too late Sunday, as Jayson Tatum scored five points in the final 37 seconds to force overtime, and then helped them put the game away in the extra session, 122-119, in Orlando.

Tatum missed a pair of 3-pointers at the start of overtime, but regained his rhythm by attacking. He got to the foul line on consecutive possessions, and then hit a tough fadeaway with 1:12 left that made it 120-117.

Orlando still trailed by three points and had a chance to tie at the buzzer, but Markelle Fultz raced upcourt and fed center Nikola Vucevic, whose uneasy 3-pointer caromed off the rim.

Observations from the game:

▪ Kemba Walker’s minutes restriction increased to 32, but he reached that by the end of regulation so was not available in overtime. Walker had his worst offensive game of the restart, scoring just 4 points on 1 for 9 shooting. But he deserves credit for keeping Brown’s missed 3-pointer alive when the Celtics trailed by five in the final minute. If Orlando chases down that rebound, the game is over.

▪ The Celtics received plenty of praise after pummeling the Raptors on Friday night, igniting new questions about whether they might be NBA Finals ready. Coach Brad Stevens probably didn’t love that, and deep down he’s probably just fine with seeing his team humbled a bit against an inferior opponent. The sub-.500 Magic were missing three starters and four rotation players, and Boston’s performance provides a good teaching moment about what can happen when a team is not fully engaged.

▪ Hayward is a player who seems to really benefit from seeing am easy, early shot go in. In the opening minutes on Sunday he blew past Nikola Vucevic along the baseline for a layup. At the end of the quarter, he was hunting a two-for-1 opportunity when he surged right to the basket for a dunk. From that moment on, he was locked in. He hit a 3-pointer before the end of the quarter, and then played freely and with obvious confidence. He scored in the mid-range, off the dribble and beyond the arc. No team in the playoffs has a fourth scoring option more dangerous than Hayward, and sometimes it’s easy to forget that these occasional explosions are possible. The Celtics don’t need them frequently, but when one arrives, it will help this team win a playoff game.

▪ But Hayward’s best play of the game might have come on defense. The Magic had a chance to stretch their lead to 5 with under five minutes left when D.J. Augustin broke free on a fast-break after a steal. It was the kind of play many teams would just cede, but Hayward chased him down and came up with a big block. The problem for the Celtics was that that effort was lacking for much of the game.

▪ The Celtics did not look particularly engaged at the start, and it’s probably hard to rev up for a game against a low-profile opponent that does not really matter. Boston is locked into the No. 3 seed. Stevens has said that he does not plan to give his starters much rest as the regular season closes out, however. The players had about four months of rest after the season was halted, and right now it’s more important to ramp up conditioning and rhythm. Also, the team will have at least a three-day break after the regular season concludes on Thursday.

▪ Tatum’s floater is one of the few parts of his game that’s been hit-or-miss this season, but he’s consistently knocked it down in Orlando. An encouraging development.

▪ For the third game in a row, center Robert Williams came in as the first big man off the bench instead of Enes Kanter. He had an instant impact, catching a one-handed alley-oop from his blossoming alley-oop buddy Marcus Smart, and then he threw down another dunk on a nice feed from Walker 40 seconds later. Boston had just six points in the first six minutes of the quarter, but after Smart hit a 3-pointer, he and Williams had combined for seven in just one minute.

The Celtics were even probably even more encouraged by a few solid defensive moments from Williams, though.

▪ Marcus Smart usually has at least one acrobatic defensive play per game. Most often, it ends with him sprawled across the floor after a steal and firing a pass to a teammate. Late in the first quarter he showcased his aerial prowess, soaring to intercept a pass intended for Markelle Fultz. The two briefly had possession of the ball at the same time, but Fultz will never win this tug of war.









Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.