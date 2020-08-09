Collin Morikawa, 23, becomes golf’s newest young star by winning PGA Championship

Morikawa hit driver on the 294-yard 16th hole that was perfect in flight and even better when it landed, hopping onto the green and rolling to 7 feet for an eagle that all but clinched victory on a most quiet afternoon.

The shot will be remembered as one of the best under pressure that hardly anyone witnessed. It made Morikawa a major champion Sunday in a thrill-a-minute PGA Championship that not many will forget.

In the first major without spectators, the 23-year-old Californian finished with a bang.

“I was hoping for a really good bounce and got it,” he said. “I hit a really good putt, and now we’re here.”

Morikawa finished at 13-under-par 267, shooting 65-64 on the weekend of just his second major championship, and closing with the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years. Paul Casey, chasing his first career major in his 64th try, shot 66 and finished second at 11 under with Dustin Johnson, the 54-hole leader who birdied the 18th for a 68. They were two of 10 players who had a chance on the back nine.

Morikawa was among seven players tied for the lead, as wild as any Sunday in a major. He broke the logjam when he chipped in for birdie from 40 feet short of the 14th green. And then he delivered the knockout with one swing along the shores of Lake Merced.

Golf’s latest major champion was still in the vicinity of Harding Park just over a year ago, finishing up his degree at California and his All-American career, part of a new cast of young stars in a sport filled with them.

He only played Harding Park about a dozen times while in college, but never set up with rough like this or with the tees all the way back.

Now he has three PGA Tour victories and is No. 5 in the world, taking his place among the young stars by beating a cast of world-class players on the public course in San Francisco.

Morikawa made the first 22 cuts of his professional career before a miss in June at the Travelers outside Hartford, and was a two-time PGA Tour winner entering the week, including last month’s Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village.

He beat world No. 1 Justin Thomas in a playoff there, famously coming from three down with three holes to play to force sudden death, then answered Thomas draining a 50-foot birdie with a 25-footer of his own to stay alive.

Morikawa is the sixth player since 1934 to win their first major championship in either their first or second major start, displacing Hopkinton’s Keegan Bradley (2011 PGA, his first major start) as the most recent, and joins Rory McIlroy (2012), Tiger Woods (1999), and Jack Nicklaus (1963) as winners of their first PGA at age 23.

For Johnson, it was another major that got away. He had a one-shot lead and didn’t do too much wrong on the day except for not keeping it in the fairway for better chances of birdie. He drove into the hazard on the 16th and chipped in for birdie when it was too late, and a birdie on the 18th gave him a 68 and a tie for second.

It was his fifth runner-up finish in a major — his only title is the 2016 US Open — and his second straight runner-up in the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka proved to be all talk. He looked at the crowded leaderboard on Saturday night and didn’t see anyone with his experience of four major championships, even dishing on Johnson because he has “only won one.”

Koepka didn't make a birdie until the 12th hole. He went from two shots behind to a 74, tying for 29th.

“It’s my first bad round in a major in a while,” said Koepka, who said he spent the back nine mostly trying to cheer on Casey and his bid to win a first major at age 43.

Youth rules these days, and Morikawa left so many others wondering how close they came.

Matthew Wolff, who grew up with Morikawa in Southern California and turned pro last summer with him, shot a 65 and joined Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, and PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler at 10-under 270.

Cameron Champ, among eight players who had a share of the lead at some point, lost momentum with a double bogey at the turn. DeChambeau dropped two shots at the turn and never caught up until it was too late.

Morikawa, in only his 28th start as a pro and his second major, played bogey-free. His only mistake was at the end, when it was time to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy, the heaviest of the four major trophies. The lid came off and tumbled to the grass as Morikawa's eyes bulged.

If that was his only mistake, consider it a good day. A major day.