Ex-Celtic Paul Westphal suffering from brain cancer

Paul Westphal, who played for the Celtics from 1972 to 1975 and is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The announcement was made by New York Daily News columnist Mike Lupica, who posted the following statement on Twitter Sunday:

“I’ve been close friends with Paul Westphal ever since his 1972-73 rookie year with the Boston Celtics and had the pleasure of celebrating his wonderful career with him last September when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame,” Lupica wrote. “With his permission I am letting the basketball world know he has just been diagnosed with brain cancer. Specifically glioblastoma. Please pray for friend, No. 44.”