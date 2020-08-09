Ex-Celtic Paul Westphal suffering from brain cancer

Paul Westphal, who played for the Celtics from 1972 to 1975 and is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
The announcement was made by New York Daily News columnist Mike Lupica, who posted the following statement on Twitter Sunday:
“I’ve been close friends with Paul Westphal ever since his 1972-73 rookie year with the Boston Celtics and had the pleasure of celebrating his wonderful career with him last September when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame,” Lupica wrote. “With his permission I am letting the basketball world know he has just been diagnosed with brain cancer. Specifically glioblastoma. Please pray for friend, No. 44.”
Advertisement
Westphal, now 69, was drafted by the Celtics with the 10th overall pick out of USC. He was part of Boston’s title team in 1974, but was traded after the 1975 season to Phoenix for Charlie Scott. Westphal returned to the NBA finals the next season to play against the Celtics.
A three-time All-NBA first-team honoree, his No. 44 is retired by the Suns.
Celtics GM Danny Ainge made a statement on Westphal’s condition on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
I’m so saddened to hear this news about Paul. I know how close you have been to him, Mike. God bless Paul, Cindy and the whole Westphal family❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/bxBlZ96b4O— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) August 9, 2020
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.