blue jays at red sox | 1:35 p.m (nesn)

Game 15: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated August 9, 2020, 1 hour ago
Nathan Eovaldi starts for the Red Sox in Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays.
Nathan Eovaldi starts for the Red Sox in Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays.Mike Stobe/Getty

The Red Sox bullpen blew a late-inning lead Saturday night against the Blue Jays and they’ll try to bounce back Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of this three-game series at Fenway Park.

Lineups

RED SOX (5-9): 1. Verdugo RF 2. Devers 3B 3. Martinez DH 4. Bogaerts SS 5. Moreland 1B 6. Vazquez C 7. Benintendi LF 8. Bradley Jr. CF 9. Lin 2B

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.94)

BLUE JAYS (5-7): 1. Biggio 2B 2. Bichette SS 3. Shaw 3B 4. Hernandez RF 5. Gurriel Jr. LF 6. Guerrero Jr. 1B 7. Grichuk CF 8. Tellez DH 9. Jansen C

Pitching: RHP Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 5.91)

Game time: 1:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Eovaldi: Shaw 1-9, Grichuk 0-5, Tellez 2-4, Drury 0-4, Bichette 1-3, Panik 1-3, Guerrero Jr. 0-3, Biggio 1-2, Gurriel Jr. 1-2, Jansen 1-2, McGuire 1-2, Hernandez 0-1

Red Sox vs. Shoemaker: Martinez 2-16, Moreland 4-10, Bogaerts 1-7, Bradley Jr. 1-6, Vazquez 1-5, Pillar 0-5, Benintendi 0-3, Devers 2-2, Peraza 1-2

Stat of the Day: Red Sox relievers have stranded 13 of 14 inherited runners this season

Notes: Via the Globe’s Julian McWilliams: Rafael Devers has struck out 21 times in 53 at-bats this season ... Xander Bogaerts, however, is 11-for-22 with six extra-base hits in his last seven games ... Michael Chavis is 6 for his last 15 after starting the season 0-for-10 ... The Red Sox have initiated five replay challenges this season, and four have been overturned in their favor ... On Monday, the Red Sox begin a four-game series with the Rays at Fenway Park.