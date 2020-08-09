Game 15: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox bullpen blew a late-inning lead Saturday night against the Blue Jays and they’ll try to bounce back Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of this three-game series at Fenway Park.

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.94)

BLUE JAYS (5-7): 1. Biggio 2B 2. Bichette SS 3. Shaw 3B 4. Hernandez RF 5. Gurriel Jr. LF 6. Guerrero Jr. 1B 7. Grichuk CF 8. Tellez DH 9. Jansen C

Advertisement

Pitching: RHP Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 5.91)

Game time: 1:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Eovaldi: Shaw 1-9, Grichuk 0-5, Tellez 2-4, Drury 0-4, Bichette 1-3, Panik 1-3, Guerrero Jr. 0-3, Biggio 1-2, Gurriel Jr. 1-2, Jansen 1-2, McGuire 1-2, Hernandez 0-1

Red Sox vs. Shoemaker: Martinez 2-16, Moreland 4-10, Bogaerts 1-7, Bradley Jr. 1-6, Vazquez 1-5, Pillar 0-5, Benintendi 0-3, Devers 2-2, Peraza 1-2

Stat of the Day: Red Sox relievers have stranded 13 of 14 inherited runners this season

Notes: Via the Globe’s Julian McWilliams: Rafael Devers has struck out 21 times in 53 at-bats this season ... Xander Bogaerts, however, is 11-for-22 with six extra-base hits in his last seven games ... Michael Chavis is 6 for his last 15 after starting the season 0-for-10 ... The Red Sox have initiated five replay challenges this season, and four have been overturned in their favor ... On Monday, the Red Sox begin a four-game series with the Rays at Fenway Park.



