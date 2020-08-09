Kevin Harvick sweeps NASCAR doubleheader at Michigan

“It was a big challenge, we got tight through [Turns] 3 and 4, so I got to thank my guys who did a great job all weekend long with great calls on pit road,” Harvick said. “Had awesome power underneath the hood.”

In holding off a strong late-race challenge from runner-up Denny Hamlin, Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing, recorded his sixth victory of the season, which broke a tie with Hamlin (5 wins) for the series lead with six races remaining before the start of NASCAR’s playoffs.

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 to sweep NASCAR’s weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway, which followed Harvick’s dominant victory in Saturday’s Firekeepers Casino 400.

It also enabled Harvick to record his 55th overall career victory to break a tie with Lee Petty for 11th and into a tie for 10th with Rusty Wallace on NASCAR’s all-time winner’s list.

It also marked the first time a driver won a NASCAR Cup Series event on back-to-back days since Richard Petty did so in 1971.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced back-to-back days in the Cup car, so for us, it’s worked out pretty well,” Harvick said. “Hope it works out when we go to Dover in a couple of weeks [for another doubleheader].”

Martin Truex Jr. finished third, Kyle Busch was fourth and Joey Logano was fifth.







