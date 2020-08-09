Mitch Moreland’s walk-off homer sends Red Sox over Blue Jays

Mitch Moreland had a day Sunday.

It was cemented in the ninth inning against the Blue Jays. With the game tied at 3, Jays reliever Thomas Hatch surrendered a two-out walk to Xander Bogaerts. Moreland then belted a two-run walk-off homer and a 5-3 win. It was Moreland’s second homer of the game.

Nate Eovaldi pitched what was possibly his best game of the season, going six innings, giving up three runs and striking out 10, matching a career-high.