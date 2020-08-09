Patriots trade for Lions CB Michael Jackson

The Patriots added to their already deep cornerback corps Sunday by acquiring Michael Jackson from the Lions.

New England will send an undisclosed selection in the 2022 draft to Detroit. The pick’s value likely will be on a sliding scale depending on how Jackson performs. The club did not need to make a corresponding roster move as there are several open slots after eight players opted-out of the 2020 season.

The Patriots and Lions, whose general manager is longtime New England staffer Bob Quinn, have become frequent trade partners. Most recently, Bill Belichick sent safety Duron Harmon to Detroit in the offseason. The teams also swapped late-round picks in the transaction.