Play-in series to determine Western Conference’s final NBA playoff spot

Memphis’ 108-99 loss to Toronto on Sunday means it’s no longer possible for more than a four-game difference in the standings between the eighth- and ninth-place finishers in the West when the seeding game schedule ends later this week.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It’s now official: There will be a play-in series to determine the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points for the Toronto Raptors in a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday that forced a play-in series for the NBA Western Conference's eighth and final playoff spot.

By the rules the NBA set for this season’s restart, there had to be more than a four-game cushion for the No. 8 team to get the final playoff spot outright. The league decided to add the play-in series option in an abundance of fairness, since about 14 percent of the regular season schedule was eliminated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Memphis remains alone in eighth place, even after Sunday’s loss. No team has clinched a spot in the play-in series; the Grizzlies could have assured themselves of no worse than that had they beaten the Raptors on Sunday.

Game 1 of the play-in series will be Saturday, with Game 2 — if necessary — the following day, Aug. 16. To advance and face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, the eighth-place team will have to win one of the two games and the ninth-place finisher would have to go 2-0.

ABC will air Game 1 of the play-in series on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Game 2, if necessary, would be Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. The playoffs begin Monday, Aug. 17

There will be no play-in series in the Eastern Conference; Brooklyn and Orlando have secured what were the last two available spots in that bracket, with Washington — the only other team that came to Disney with a chance of qualifying in the East — already eliminated.





The matchup for the play-in will be known no later than Thursday. There are four seeding games on Friday, the last day of the regular season, though none of them will have any bearing on the West matchup.

Advertisement

Siakam helps Raptors clinch No. 2 seed

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points to help the Raptors defeat beat Memphis, 108-99, on Sunday, preventing the Grizzlies from clinching a spot in the Western Conference play-in series.

Norman Powell scored 16 points and Kyle Lowry added 15 for the Raptors, who clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and their fifth consecutive season with at least 50 wins.

Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Grayson Allen matched a season high with 20 and Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies.

Spurs push Pelicans to brink

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and the San Antonio Spurs wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans, 122-113, delivering a big blow to the Pelicans’ postseason hopes.

Dejounte Murray scored 18 for the Spurs. Derrick White added 16 before leaving early in the third quarter with a bruised knee.

JJ Redick scored 31 points with a season-high eight 3-pointers for New Orleans, which got 25 from Zion Williamson and 17 from Brandon Ingram.

The Spurs — bidding to become the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances — moved past idle Phoenix into 10th place in the West, percentage points behind Portland for the No. 9 spot that comes with a berth in the play-in series next weekend.

Advertisement

Warriors’ Green fined for ‘tampering’

Draymond Green’s foray into broadcasting is going to cost him, not that he seems to care.

The Golden State Warriors forward was fined $50,000 by the NBA for tampering after his comments about Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during a Friday TNT broadcast.

With the Suns undefeated during a restarted season in the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World, Green mused, “It’s great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix.”

Booker is under contract with the Suns through the 2023-24 season and leads the team in scoring, with a 26.4-point average. The 31-39 Suns are 5-0 since the season resumed and trail Portland by a half-game for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and a berth in the postseason’s play-in game.

“It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career. . . . They gotta get Book out of Phoenix,‘‘ Green said. “I need my man to go somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win, because he’s that type of player.”

When TNT’s Ernie Johnson asked Green’s whether he was tampering, Green said, “Maybe.”

Green's reacted to the fine by tweeting six laughing emoji.

There was no “maybe” from the NBA, which tightened tampering, salary-cap circumvention and free-agency timing rules in September.

Hall of Famer Westphal diagnosed with brain cancer

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, who started his career as a rookie in 1972-73 with the Celtics, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to his close friend and sports columnist Mike Lupica, who tweeted Sunday Westphal had glioblastoma.

Advertisement







