Report: Indians send Zach Plesac home for violating protocols

The Cleveland Indians sent home starter Zach Plesac after he violated team rules by leaving the hotel to go out in Chicago on Saturday night, according to multiple media reports.

This isn’t the first time the Indians have taken action against a player violating protocols. During summer camp, outfielder Franmil Reyes was ordered to stay away from the team after he was seen at a party without a mask.

Benches clear in A’s-Astros game

Benches cleared during the seventh inning of the Astros-Athletics series finale, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.

Oakland’s Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. He began exchanging words with Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintron. Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder got to the hitting coach.

Players rushed out of both dugouts. Laureano was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett, and the umpiring crew could easily be heard yelling at the players to “get back to the dugout!” through a ballpark with no fans.

Strasburg struggles in return

Stephen Strasburg’s 2020 debut for the Nationals unraveled in a five-run fifth inning, when the World Series MVP allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before being lifted, and Washington’s game against the Baltimore Orioles was suspended in the top of the sixth after the Nationals Park grounds crew had trouble unrolling the tarp during a rain delay.

Baltimore led 5-2 when play was interrupted by a shower. It will resume Friday at Baltimore, where the teams already were supposed to open a three-game series, meaning the Orioles will try to finish off this three-game sweep at Nationals Park while at Camden Yards. The bad weather lasted only about 20 minutes, but the game was held up for a total of more than two hours before it was called, while attempts were made to make the soaked infield dirt playable.

Strasburg, who missed his first two starts of the season because of a nerve issue with his throwing hand, came undone in the fifth. Baltimore strung together a double, four singles and a walk, including Hanser Alberto’s two-run double and Anthony Santander’s two-run single.

Perez rallies Rays past Yankees

Michael Perez had an RBI single off Zack Britton with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied late to beat the New York Yankees, 4-3, and take three out of four in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays starter Charlie Morton left with right shoulder inflammation after giving up a leadoff walk to Aaron Hicks in the third. Yankees starter James Paxton took a one-hitter into the seventh before allowing a leadoff double to Jose Martinez. With one out, Mike Brosseau hit a two-run homer, and two pitches later, Brandon Lowe had his solo shot to tie it at 3 … Jacob deGrom dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andres Gimenez had three hits and scored three runs, and the New York Mets won a home series for the first time this season by beating the Miami Marlins, 4-2. DeGrom (2-0) allowed two runs and seven hits, marking the 25th time in his past 27 starts he permitted three runs or fewer … Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1, to sweep the three-game series. After the Tigers posted 17-13 and 11-5 wins at PNC Park, the finale turned into a pitching duel. Turnbull (2-0) allowed only one run and five hits while striking out four and walking two. He has now won two starts in a row after losing his final 13 decisions last season as a rookie when he finished with a 3-17 record, the most losses in the majors.

Stanton put on IL

The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Stanton was hurt in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Rays while advancing from first to second base on a wild pitch. He hurt his right calf during spring training and had spent time during the coronavirus-caused shutdown rehabbing at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa … Michael Wacha has been placed on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation three starts into his one-year contract with the Mets. Manager Luis Rojas said Wacha felt pain in his shoulder after allowing four runs in five innings on Friday. Wacha is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA this season. He pitched five innings of one-run ball in his debut July 27 in Boston, but has allowed nine runs over nine innings in his past two starts. Rojas said there was no timetable for Wacha’s return … The opening game of the Pirates-Cardinals series scheduled for Monday in St. Louis was postponed while the Cardinals deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. It’s unclear whether the entire series will be scrapped pending an update by Major League Baseball. The Cardinals have not played since July 30. Monday’s postponement marks their 11th game derailed by the outbreak.

