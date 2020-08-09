Tiger Woods finishes strong in likely his last appearance before TPC Boston

Woods shot a 3-under 67 on Sunday in the final round of the PGA Championship to finish the tournament at minus-1 — 10 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson as he waited to tee off. Woods will take next week off before the three-week stretch of the playoffs that begin at TPC Boston on Aug. 20. The US Open, which was postponed from June, will be two weeks after the Tour Championship.

“No one has ever experienced this, having a shutdown during the year,” Woods said as he looked ahead to the FedEx Cup playoffs that will be followed two weeks later by the US Open. “It is very different. This is unlike any other year that we’ve ever experienced in golf.”

Tiger Woods doesn’t know how the strange, compressed schedule will affect him for the rest of the year. Then again, no one else does, either.

Although the schedule is new for everyone, it will be a special challenge for Woods, who at 44 has a balky back and hasn’t played on back-to-back weekends since the Presidents Cup in December.

“We’ve been training for that. Trying to get my strength and endurance up to that ability to making sure that I can handle that type of workload,” Woods said. “We’ll be pushing it hard to make sure that I can stay strong and have the endurance to keep on going.”

Woods struggled at TPC Harding Park for the first three days before putting together a solid round, when he was already out of contention. He had five birdies and two bogeys, including a 5 on the par-4 18th hole.

“If I would have made a few more putts on Friday early on, and the same thing with Saturday, I felt like I would have been right there with a chance come today,” he said. “It didn’t happen, but I fought hard, and today was more indicative of how I could have played on Friday and Saturday if I would have made a few putts early.”

Byeong Hun An comes up aces

Byeong Hun An made the first hole-in-one of the tournament, landing his tee shot on No. 11 about 15 feet from the hole before it bounced a few times and rolled the last three feet.

Usually golfers figure out they landed an ace from the cheering galleries. But with no spectators allowed at TPC Harding Park because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was the scream of a lone volunteer that got the message to An on the tee box 189 yards away.

He belatedly threw up his arms in celebration and had a chuckle with playing partner Sepp Straka.

“Judging by his reaction, it’s got to be,” Straka said.

Woods was one group ahead of the twosome and had just teed off on No. 12; he missed the commotion while concentrating on his drive. But he had a chance to catch up with An later in the round.

“We got a chance to say congratulations to Ben,” Woods said. “And he owes a round to all of us.”

Rory McIlroy claps back at cheeky Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy is known to speak his mind. And he thinks Brooks Koepka has taken honesty to another level.

McIlroy says he was surprised when he heard Koepka say Saturday night about Johnson that “he’s only won one” major while sizing up his chances going into the final round. Koepka has four majors and was going for a third straight PGA Championship.

“If you’ve won a major championship, you’re a hell of a player,” McIlroy said. “Doesn’t mean you’ve only won one. You’ve won one, and you’ve had to do a lot of good things to do that.”

McIlroy then delivered his own zinger.

“Sort of hard to knock a guy that's got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has,” he said.

Koepka has seven PGA Tour victories, including his four majors.

McIlroy, who had seven straight top-10s when golf was halted by the pandemic and none in six events since it, closed with a 2-under 68 and was at 2-under 278, with no chance of winning. Koepka, meanwhile, faded quickly out of contention, missing four of seven fairways and firing a 4-over 39 on the front nine.

Prepare for fireworks

Jordan Spieth, who played early and shot 67, said he wouldn’t be surprised if someone shot a 30 on the back nine. Except for the pin at the par-3 11th, he surmised, most are in spots where birdies can be made. Though the round was a vast improvement on his Saturday 76, it still meant this was the third straight major he will finish at least 10 shots out of the lead.

Spieth’s last win remains the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.