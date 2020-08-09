With a little help, Mitch Moreland got to decide this Red Sox win

Hyers has plenty more work to do. But he made a key contribution to a 5-3 victory, joining bench coach Jerry Narron in making a case to manager Ron Roenicke not to pinch-hit for Mitch Moreland leading off the bottom of the seventh inning against lefthander Ryan Borucki.

Not much changed once the game started as the Sox were held to four hits and stuck out 12 times.

The Red Sox made hitting coach Tim Hyers available to reporters before Sunday afternoon’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. There were so many slumping hitters to dissect that a team official cut the questions off after 12 minutes so Hyers could go back to work.

The only other lefty in Toronto’s bullpen, Anthony Kay, had pitched 3⅓ innings on Saturday night. So if Moreland got up again later in the game it would surely be against a righthander.

The decision was whether to use righthanded-hitting Michael Chavis against Borucki or keep Moreland in the lineup. They stayed with Moreland.

“It’s not just what can happen that inning but also later in the game,” Roenicke said.

Moreland struck out looking against Borucki. But when Xander Bogaerts drew a walk with two outs in the ninth, it gave Moreland a chance against rookie righthander Tom Hatch.

He got a first-pitch slider over the plate and drove it into the Monster Seats in left center. Ballgame.

“It worked out today,” Roenicke said. “A lot of times it doesn’t work out that way.”

Moreland, who hit a solo homer in the second inning, figured he’d stay in the game based on the situation.

“I was thinking along those same lines and hoping they were, too,” he said.

The home run saved the Sox from losing the series against a road-weary Blue Jays team that committed four fielding errors in the three games and ran into several outs on the bases.

Now the Sox have won three out of four with Tampa Bay arriving for a four-game series starting on Monday.

It has to start somewhere if they are going to compete for one of the eight postseason berths in the American League and perhaps the first walk-off home of the season will be the spark.

Before he went to the plate, Roenicke jokingly reminded Moreland that if he made the final out of the inning, he would start the bottom of the 10th on second base because of the new tiebreaker rule.

Moreland is a good hitter and an excellent defender but base running is not his forte. Better to hit a home run and jog.

“I knew I needed to make something happen,” Moreland said.

What in normal times would have been a raucous celebration at the plate was mostly a lot of smiles and what have come to be known as air high fives.

“I’m pretty sure we broke a few rules,” Moreland said. “I felt some guys patting me. I’m not going to say who, but guys might have been hugging me and stuff like that.”

Moreland also had a bucket of ice water dumped on him after the Sox left the field.

“Maybe that killed all of it. Washed the germs off,” Moreland said.

Moreland is hitting .323 with six home runs, a double, and 12 RBIs in 33 plate appearances. He has homered in three of the last four games. The temptation would be to play him every day and ride the wave.

But Moreland, who turns 35 next month, has been on the injured list five times in his career with leg, back, or ankle injuries including twice last season. He is a player who benefits from days off.

The Rays are starting left Ryan Yarbrough on Monday night and there’s a good chance Moreland won’t be in the lineup. There will surely be howls, but as Roenicke correctly explained, losing a key player to the injured list in a 60-game season would be devastating.

Rafael Devers showed some life with a home run on Sunday. But J.D. Martinez still hasn’t driven in a run since Opening Day and Andrew Benintendi is an unfathomable 2 for 36 with 16 strikeouts.

The Sox have to make sure Moreland stays healthy. He acknowledged that the days off help.

“I would love to feel great every day. But at times the legs are a little heavy and I’ve got to grind it out,” Moreland said. “[Roenicke] is doing a great job communicating with me.”





