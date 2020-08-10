Amesbury couple competes on Netflix’s ‘Sugar Rush,’ but it’s no piece of cake

Challenged in the first round to make a cupcake that would represent a favorite breakfast meal, the couple created a meatless waffle sausage “sandwich” with maple syrup and blueberries. When guest judge Ron Ben-Israel, the celebrity pastry chef, said he didn’t think the cupcake was good, Fox’s face dropped.

That concoction came in handy when Fox and Mooers competed recently on an episode of the popular Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Extra Sweet.” The third season premiered in early August.

For several years, Amesbury natives Ginnie Fox and Jon Mooers ran a restaurant called the Noshery. They specialized in crepes and sweets, including a cronut burger, a croissant-doughnut hybrid with a Cocoa Krispies patty.

Then Ben-Israel completed his thought. “I think it’s sublime!” he crowed.

That set the tone for the rest of the show. Fox and Mooers became instant fan favorites, and the six-episode season briefly trended as the third-most-streamed offering on all of Netflix. Since its debut in 2018, the show has been popular around the world, with tens of millions watching.

“We’ve gotten messages from all over — Malaysia, Greece, Mexico,” Fox said a few days after the premiere, as she pulled a pan of muffins from the oven in her modest baking studio in Amesbury.

“I can’t wait to see it in Arabian,” Mooers added.

For the past few years Fox has run a special-order bakery called Foxie Sugar, making cookies and cakes for weddings, birthdays, and baby showers. Her work attracted the production company that helps cast “Sugar Rush,” and she and Mooers were invited to audition. In February, they traveled to Los Angeles — where Mooers once worked as a film set designer — for two days of taping.

Wearing matching overalls and bow ties, the couple played up their New England roots, joking about their “wicked smaht” idea to design an elaborate cake that looked like a “lobstah dinnah,” complete with a boiling pot of water and corn on the cob.

Fox and Mooers say they were proud to represent their small hometown and the spirit of New England.

“Coming from our little nest, I think it kind of translates when we meet new people,” said Fox. “We treat them like extended family.”

Hosted by Hunter March (whose grandfather, Hal March, hosted “The $64,000 Question” in the 1950s), the show features two regular judges, Candace Nelson, the founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, and Australian pastry star Adriano Zumbo.

“He was, to me, the scariest,” Mooers said of Zumbo.

The series has been getting plenty of attention, in part because the late actress Naya Rivera made one of her last television appearances on another episode of the current season.

Netflix has asked Fox and Mooers not to give away any spoilers about how they fared on the show. Mooers described the experience as “part baking competition, part ‘Survivor.’ ”

“It felt like we won just by getting there,” said Fox.

Email James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.