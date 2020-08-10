A low blow for ‘High Fidelity'

A. I agree with you, High. I highly agree with you. “High Fidelity” turned out to be a rich romantic comedy, one that was as much about the intimate relationship people have with the culture they identify with — in this case rock and roll — as it was about the pains of love. I loved the way the characters spoke through rock codes, so that their mentions of Fleetwood Mac, Phish, David Bowie, or Michael Jackson somehow revealed them to us and to one another.

Q. I’m very disappointed and a bit shocked that Hulu canceled “High Fidelity.” I thought it was excellent, and I was eagerly waiting for season 2.

Another good thing about the show: It was a reboot that changed up the story line to good effect. Based on the 1995 Nick Hornby novel that became a 2000 John Cusack movie, the series remade the white male lead into a woman of color, played by Zoë Kravitz. The switch enabled the show to undo — and ridicule — the gender and race cliches that have always made rock and roll into a white male domain.

Streaming services don’t generally release their viewing numbers, so it’s hard to know exactly why Hulu decided to let go of the show. Deadline, in reporting the cancellation last week, noted that the decision not to renew came despite “internal support at Hulu” for “High Fidelity” and that — sorry — “finding another home for the show is considered a long shot.”

If the ratings were low, that saddens me — but I have to say, the first few episodes aren’t particularly welcoming. Kravitz’s character is too sour and self-centered at first, and the great chemistry between her and her two pals, played so distinctively by Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes, doesn’t truly kick in until mid-season. Maybe viewers weren’t sticking with it. Or maybe the show was just too expensive, despite Hulu’s estimated $2.5 billion programming budget.

In an Instagram exchange with actress Tessa Thompson about the cancellation, Kravitz made her displeasure clear, and reminded Hulu of its shortcomings. “It’s cool,” she wrote to Thompson, who was expressing sympathy. “At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.