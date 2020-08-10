Berkshire Bank chief executive departs, No. 2 is put in charge

The board tapped Sean Gray, a veteran Berkshire Bank executive who is now its president, to replace Marotta as acting chief executive. The board said it will start a search process to consider candidates inside and outside the bank, and Gray will be among those candidates.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp announced on Monday that Richard Marotta had stepped down from his roles as CEO of the Boston-based holding company and of the bank, and also from the company’s board of directors, “to pursue new opportunities.”

The chief executive of Berkshire Bank’s parent company has left the company, and his top lieutenant has been put in charge, at least on an interim basis.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the entire Board, we are grateful for Richard’s dedication to the Bank during his tenure as CEO and over his entire career of over 10 years with Berkshire,” Bill Dunlaevy, Berkshire’s board chairman, said in a written statement. “We have confidence in Sean Gray’s leadership ability, and we expect Berkshire to benefit from his deep understanding of the Bank and his commitment to build on Richard’s legacy of an inclusive, innovative, and supportive culture.”

Marotta’s sudden departure follows a disappointing earnings report from the bank. On July 29, the bank reported a second-quarter loss because of non-cash charges related to “goodwill impairment” and credit losses, both stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank opted to account for a goodwill charge of $554 million because of a decline in the value of bank stocks, including Berkshire’s, due to the macroeconomic impacts of the pandemic. The bank also recorded a $30 million charge to account for greater-than-projected credit losses related to the pandemic.

Berkshire’s stock was trading at below $11 a share on Monday, a decline of nearly 70 percent since the start of the year. Most of that drop happened after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

Advertisement

The change at the top comes less than two years after a similarly abrupt move, when the board replaced then-chief executive Mike Daly with Marotta. During that transition, Gray was promoted from chief operating officer of the bank to president. Daly had presided over a series of acquisitions, playing a big role in building Berkshire to its current size of $13 billion in assets. It was also under Daly’s leadership that the bank decided in 2017 to move its headquarters to State Street in Boston from its longtime home base in Pittsfield.





Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.