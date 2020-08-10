The bills keep piling up. What can I do?

Q. I’m still out of work and can’t pay my mortgage. What can I do?

Meanwhile, with the pandemic in its sixth month, are lenders and legislation still providing the kind of leeway offered at the beginning of the crisis to those facing financial turmoil?

Massachusetts had the highest unemployment in the nation in June. The extra $600 in unemployment pay expired two weeks ago, though President Trump’s unilateral action over the weekend would provide $400, with $100 of that coming from cash-strapped states. Questions over the implementation and legality of his order have sparked confusion and criticism.

A. Under state law, you are protected by a foreclosure moratorium through Oct. 17. The protection is automatic, which means that you cannot lose your home to foreclosure for nonpayment of your mortgage. Renters are also protected against eviction under the same moratorium law. Under federal law, you could be protected from foreclosure for a much longer period, but you have to request if from your lender.

Q. How much longer is the federal protection?

A. The CARES Act signed into law in March gives you the right to suspend mortgage payments for up to 180 days, plus another 180 days if you ask for it before the first 180 days expires. That means you can go a year without paying your mortgage without risk of foreclosure, damage to your credit score, or hefty late fees. This suspension of payments is often called “forbearance.” But it’s not automatic. And here’s a reminder for homeowners who opted for forbearance in April or May: You may be nearing the end of your forbearance period. Now is the time to determine if you need more time. If so, get in touch with your lender before the deadline.

Q. How do I get forbearance?

A. It’s pretty simple. Ask your lender about it. Lenders are obliged to approve forbearance for anyone experiencing “hardship” due to the pandemic. You are not required to provide documentation of that hardship. If you are struggling, talk to your lender. Listen carefully to all the options. Pick the one that works best for you. Missing a mortgage payment without notice to your lender is not a good option.

Q. Do I have to repay the skipped payments?

A. Yes, the missed payments are not forgiven. When you come to the end of your forbearance period, you and your lender must agree on a repayment plan. One good way to do it is to extend the term of your mortgage for as many months as you skipped payments. You can also agree to make up the missed payments sooner.

Q. Anything else on mortgage forbearance?

A. The law applies to “federally backed” mortgages only, those owned or guaranteed by the government through the big corporations Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, or through the Federal Housing Administration or another government agency. About 70 percent of mortgages are federally backed. Ask your lender if your is. If not, you can still ask for forbearance but it is not guaranteed.

Q. What should I do about credit card bills?

A. If you can’t make your minimum payment you need to contact your credit card company and tell them. Missing a payment will damage your credit and trigger a late fee as high as $39. It could also prompt a higher interest rate on your unpaid balance. If you have lost your job due to the pandemic, tell them. Doing nothing can only hurt you.

Q. What can I expect from credit card companies?

A. Most credit card companies offer some kind of debt relief, such as waived fees or deferred payments. But they are under no obligation to grant your request. You must advocate for yourself. Being a longtime customer may help; having good credit and a record of staying within your credit limit may help, too. Explain that your financial distress is due to the pandemic, and that it will eventually end and you’ll be back to work.

Q. How helpful are credit card companies today, compared to the beginning of the pandemic?

A. When I tested my credit card company by asking for forbearance in April, the rep on the phone instantly said yes. Last week, a rep transferred me to a special department before another rep said I could defer my next payment for a month without penalty. Credit card debt needs to be managed carefully because it is so expensive. The average interest rate on credit cards nationally is slightly more than 16 percent, with some nudging 30 percent. If you are saddled with a big balance due, consider moving to another credit card company, which may offer a lower introductory rate. Websites like Credit Karma may help you sort through the data.

Q. What about my auto loan?

A. Same as above: if you can’t pay, contact your lender. Tell them you need help. Your lender has the option of repossessing your car, but it’s probably at the bottom of their list of things to do. Ask for forbearance. If that doesn’t work, offer partial payment. Tell them you want to remain their customer and that you will make up the past due amount as soon as possible.

Q. What about student debt?

A. The CARES Act signed into law March 27 includes administrative forbearance on federal student loans. That means borrowers are automatically allowed to temporarily stop making monthly loan payments. Unlike with credit cards and auto loans, no approval is required. You don’t have to do anything.

Q. How long does it last?

A. Currently, suspension of payments will last until at least Sept. 30. Trump’s weekend order would extend that period to Dec. 31, but again, it’s unclear whether this can happen.

Q. Does this apply to all student loans?

A. No, only those federally backed, including direct loans, Perkins Loans, and Federal Family Education Loans owned by the US Department of Education. A loan you may have taken from a commercial lender to help pay for college is not covered. You should contact that lender if you anticipate missing payments.

Q. Am I in danger of having my utilities cut off for nonpayment?

A. Eversource and National Grid, two of the largest energy suppliers in Massachusetts, say they won’t shut off service for nonpayment during the crisis and will not charge late fees. Both utilities also offer payment programs for those who are struggling to pay their bills.

Q. What about my Wi-Fi bill?

A. Some Internet suppliers, including Comcast and Verizon, last spring promised not to disconnect Internet service or charge late fees for customers who said they could not pay their bills, but that promise expired July 1. Both say they will work with customers struggling with finances to maintain service.

Q. What’s the bottom line?

A. Avoid going into a defensive crouch. Be proactive. Get familiar with the options your creditors may offer by checking their website. Then, make that call.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.