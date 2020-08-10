Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in late July, report finds

(Bloomberg) -- Coronavirus infections among US children grew 40% in the last half of July, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, bringing the total number of child infections to 8.8% of all US cases.

The report, which aggregates data from 49 states, comes amid heated debate over whether schools should re-open in the fall. While the surge of infections contradicts President Donald Trump’s assertion that kids are “virtually immune,” the data also show that child infections make up a disproportionately small share of the overall outbreak in the US

Many parents are eager to get their kids back in classes. Yet Covid-19 is still surging in much of the country, and there is conflicting data about how Covid-19 is transmitted to and from children. Some schools that have already resumed classes have experienced outbreaks amid scenes of kids crowded together without wearing masks, raising fears that a full nationwide re-opening in September will cause a new spike of infection.