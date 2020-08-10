Give your kids a week, and they’ll create their own films

This month, your kids can join an in-person or online summer camp and learn how to produce a film. A special in-person Filmmaking 101 camp starts Aug. 24 at The Cabot in Beverly — or opt for an online Stop-Motion Animation class beginning Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

Professional filmmakers associated with the Boston-based Filmmakers Collaborative Academy teach students ages 10 to 14 how to produce their own short films. Participants will learn scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improvisation, and camera skills. Instructors will use professional equipment, including Adobe Premiere Pro editing software. Select student films produced during the camps will be shown at the Kowloon Restaurant Drive-In in Saugus Aug. 31 ($35 per car for up to five people), and all final projects can be submitted to the Boston International Kids Film Festival, which takes place this November.