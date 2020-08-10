385 years of Salem records are now online

Salem recently launched an online portal providing free public online access to 1.1 million pages of current and historic city records.

The portal, www.salem.com/records, contains public documents extending back 385 years that were digitized and made searchable through an ongoing project begun three years ago by Salem’s Information Technology Department and the content management firm Laserfiche.

Funded by state grant and city capital funds, the initiative is intended to streamline city government operations and expand public access to municipal records. The documents, which will be updated daily going forward, include property information cards, building permits, and records of the City Council and other city boards and departments.