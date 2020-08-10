Black Lives Matter will protest in Barrington to demand hate crime charges in neighbor dispute

(Warning: In the video , vulgar language and a racial slur can be clearly heard.)

BARRINGTON, R.I. — Black Lives Matter Rhode Island plans to protest in Barrington on Tuesday, calling for hate crime charges to be filed against a white man heard on video yelling racial slurs at his neighbor during a dispute over their property line.

Still frame of a video posted on the Facebook page of Iman Ali Pahlavi.

“We are going to make our voices heard,” said Mark Fisher, senior director of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island. “In no uncertain terms, we will respond to the proposed question: Is it OK to act on your bigotry with impunity?”

Fisher said the group plans to go to the site of the dispute on Rumstick Drive at 1 p.m. Tuesday to condemn the bigotry and to show support for those subjected to the racial slurs. “This couple was graphically and viscerally traumatized,” he said. “They are not alone.”

Richard Gordon, 71, of Rumstick Drive, has been charged with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct stemming from an Aug. 3 dispute with his neighbor, according to the Barrington police.

A Facebook video posted by Iman Ali Pahlavi shows a man cursing and using a racial slur during a dispute.

In the Facebook post, Pahlavi said she and her husband, Bahram Pahlavi, have been subject to “microaggressions” since moving to Rumstick Drive three years ago, with neighbors walking through their yard and parking in their driveway. She said her husband was attacked while replacing a property marker placed by a surveyor.

“One of my neighbors jumped my husband calling him the N word,” Pahlavi wrote on Facebook.

She claimed her neighbor later “filed a false police report accusing my husband of attacking him.” But she said that, in the video, her husband can be heard saying “get off, get off” and that’s “assault.”

“I shudder to think what would have happened if we did not have the video,” Pahlavi wrote. “Privilege is real.”

Gordon could not be reached for comment on Monday.

In a statement, Barrington Police Chief Dino DeCrescenzo said officers responded to a 911 call about the dispute, and firefighters treated Gordon for an injury he received in the altercation. The video shows him with blood on his left arm.

DeCrescenzo said the officers heard conflicting stories about the dispute, and at first, couldn’t determine how the assault happened and who was the aggressor.

But the investigation continued throughout last week, and the police said they eventually obtained several videos that helped to determine the aggressor. The police obtained an arrest warrant for Gordon on Thursday and arrested him on Friday. Gordon entered a not guilty plea in District Court.

DeCrescenzo said the Barrington police will continue to investigate and consult with Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office to determine if the penalty for the alleged assault should be enhanced because it involved a hate crime. He said a sentencing enhancement can be filed any time before the pretrial conference on Sept. 11.

Fisher, of Black Lives Matter, said there is no doubt in his mind that the incident represents a hate crime.

“Obviously, it was something that was despicable and it has to be condemned immediately,” he said. “It went viral for everyone to see.”

Fisher paraphrased actor Will Smith, who said: “Racism is not getting worse. It’s getting filmed.”

Barrington is a suburb of some 16,000 people, and 94 percent of the population is white, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.

In a joint statement, Barrington Town Council President Michael Carroll and Town Manager James J. Cunha said the town is “deeply troubled by the racial overtones” of the altercation on Rumstick Drive.

“This type of behavior is abhorrent and should not be tolerated anywhere,” they said. “It does not reflect who we are as a community, and it is not who we aspired to be.”

