College of the Holy Cross will be online this fall

Like many colleges, Holy Cross had planned on using the Cambridge-based Broad Institute to conduct its coronavirus testing. The college had planned to test all students upon their return to campus this fall.

Holy Cross announced Monday that it would no longer bring most students back to campus, and all classes would be remote, citing concerns over delays in coronavirus testing and stricter state guidelines for dining facilities and gatherings.

The College of the Holy Cross joined the growing ranks of higher education institutions that will be teaching students online this fall over fears that it would not be able to contain an outbreak of coronavirus on campus.

Advertisement

But in his message to students and families Monday, the Rev. Philip L. Boroughs, president of Holy Cross, said the college was recently informed that results could potentially be delayed.

“Recently, we were notified that we should expect delays in testing results, especially during the critically important initial weeks of the semester,” Boroughs said.

Additionally, local officials also recommended more restrictive guidelines for on-campus dining operations, Boroughs wrote.

“The restrictions and modifications that we would have to put in place to comply with the guidelines and to mitigate the spread of the virus on campus and in our local community would leave students with an extremely limited campus experience,” Boroughs wrote.” As you can imagine, this has been an extremely difficult and heart-wrenching decision to make.”

Last week, several colleges, mostly in western Massachusetts, announced that they would reverse course and no longer planned to bring a significant number of students back to campus. The University of Massachusetts Amherst, the state’s flagship public campus, was among the largest in the region, to change its plans. Berklee College of Music, Regis College, Smith College, and Mount Holyoke College have also done so.

The sudden changes, just weeks before classes are set to start, have frustrated many students and parents.

Advertisement

But leaders at the colleges have said they are growing increasingly worried about the spread of the coronavirus this summer and that attempts to re-open schools in other parts of the country and world have been met with increased infections.

“While we all hoped that we would be able to welcome our community back to campus this fall, recent developments have made it clear that a shift to remote learning is now the only course that allows us to meet our varied responsibilities to our students, faculty, staff and local Worcester community,” Boroughs said.

Holy Cross will allow a limited number of students to return to campus if they don’t have the resources to succeed academically at home, if they need access to campus labs and facilities to complete their research and graduation requirements, if they live overseas and can’t return home, and a limited number of athletes who need proper training for their winter season sports.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.