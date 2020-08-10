Coming soon: ‘Blind Spot,’ a Globe investigation into the hidden dangers on our roads

A tragic crash last summer on a New Hampshire road not only claimed the lives of seven people, it also exposed how the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles had failed for years to sideline dangerous drivers. But the failures at motor vehicle agencies here and across the nation run much broader and deeper than that horrific accident.

For nearly a year, Globe reporters have scoured crash data and motor vehicle records and found that menacing drivers across the country are escaping scrutiny — and remaining on the road — due to bureaucratic neglect.

Some have caused deadly collisions, others racked up violations that should’ve immediately led to their license suspension. But their past offenses remained hidden.

Before we even published a word, several state motor vehicle agencies and court systems launched their own investigations based on our reporting.

