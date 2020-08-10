Concord Museum reopens, extends Revere exhibit

The Concord Museum has reopened its doors to visitors. Five months after it was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum on Aug. 6opened to the public following state public health guidelines.
The museum, located at 53 Cambridge Turnpike, is currently open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Safety measures in place include requiring patrons to purchase tickets online in advance at concordmuseum.org, and to wear masks and observe 6-foot social distancing rules in the galleries. The museum also is following enhanced sanitizing protocols.
Founded in 1886, Concord Museum focuses on the history of Concord and the town’s influence on American political, literary, and cultural life. With its reopening, patrons can view a new national exhibition on Paul Revere and his famous “Midnight Ride,” which had opened days before the pandemic hit. The exhibit, which was set to end June 6, has been extended to Oct. 12. Also open for viewing are the museum’s other permanent and temporary galleries.
