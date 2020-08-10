Concord Museum reopens, extends Revere exhibit

The Concord Museum has reopened its doors to visitors. Five months after it was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum on Aug. 6opened to the public following state public health guidelines.

The museum, located at 53 Cambridge Turnpike, is currently open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Safety measures in place include requiring patrons to purchase tickets online in advance at concordmuseum.org, and to wear masks and observe 6-foot social distancing rules in the galleries. The museum also is following enhanced sanitizing protocols.