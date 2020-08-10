Connecticut man drowns in Barnstable pond

“There were initially conflicting reports of the number of people missing and the possibility of the incident involving a raft of people, but rescuers were able to confirm one swimmer unaccounted for,” firefighters said in the statement.

Crews responded to a report of a possible drowning at Hathaway’s Pond shortly after 6 p.m., according to a statement from Barnstable firefighters.

Firefighters launched a 17-foot Boston Whaler into the pond to search for a man in his early 30s, officials said. The Barnstable County Technical Rescue Dive Team, Barnstable Police, and the Barnstable Harbormaster’s Office also assisted in the search.

The man, whose name has not been released, was swimming alone in the pond when he drowned, Barnstable Deputy Police Chief Mark Cabral said in a telephone interview.

“He was swimming out beyond the swimming area toward the middle of the pond when he found himself in distress and went under,” Cabral said.

Crews pulled the man from a section of the pond that was 20 feet deep and brought him to Cape Cod Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 7:30 p.m., Cabral said.

No one else was injured.





The incident remains under investigation.

