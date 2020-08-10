Great white shark sighting off Nantucket leads to contest for ‘Jawsome’ photo caption

Frazee pulled out his phone and recorded the great white. He caught it slowly gliding near the boat before taking a bite out of a whale carcass floating nearby.

Norm Frazee was on a boat off the coast of Nantucket Saturday when he saw a shark swimming near the water’s surface, the Conservancy wrote on Facebook.

A boater caught a meme-worthy photo of a great white shark chowing down on a dead whale off Nantucket this weekend, and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is asking Facebook users to submit creative captions that could earn them free shark swag.

Frazee also snapped a picture of the shark lounging next to the whale with its head, and sharp teeth, sticking up out of the water.

The Conservancy wants Facebook users to submit their best caption for the photo by tagging a friend and commenting their suggestion on the photo’s post, with the winner getting free Atlantic White Shark Conservancy gear.

So far, the entries haven’t disappointed.

“Bruce, determined that *this* was the year he would win the grand prize for finishing the entire whale, pauses for a moment to loosen his belt before diving back in,” one user suggested in the comments.

"Wicked cramp in my belly... I knew I should have waited 15 mins before swimming," another wrote.









About 20 confirmed shark sightings have been recorded on the Conservancy’s shark sighting app since Saturday morning.

Nauset Beach in Orleans, Wellfleet’s Cahoon Hollow Beach, and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro were temporarily closed to swimmers after great white sharks were spotted near their shores Monday morning, according to the app.

Head of Meadow Beach, along with Ballston Beach in Truro, Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, and Coast Guard Beach, Truro, were closed to swimmers Sunday due to shark sightings.

