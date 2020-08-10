Mayor Walsh’s communications chief leaving for MASCO gig

Oggeri will join the Medical, Academic, and Scientific Community Organization, commonly referred to as MASCO, as vice president of communications and public affairs on Sept. 8. MASCO manages operations for the institutions that make up Boston’s 210-acre Longwood medical and academic campus.

Laura Oggeri, Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s chief communications officer since 2015, is leaving that City Hall post for a private sector gig in Boston’s Longwood medical area next month, according to the administration.

“Laura has been a key member of my team for almost six years, overseeing the communications strategy for the City of Boston and helping guide some of our biggest initiatives,” said Walsh in a statement. “It has been a pleasure to work with her and I wish her the very best in her new opportunity.”

“It has been an honor to serve as chief communications officer for the City of Boston and I am very thankful to Mayor Walsh for giving me this opportunity almost six years ago,” said Oggeri in a statement.

She continued, “I am fortunate to have been in a position to see firsthand the impact municipal government can have in improving the lives of residents and future of neighborhoods across the city, and I am grateful to have played a role in telling the story of this important work. I look forward to bringing this experience to MASCO and I am excited for this next chapter.”

Before working for Walsh, Oggeri was a top aide to then-Senate President Therese Murray.

Earlier this year, Dave Sweeney, who served as Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s behind-the-scenes chief of staff for 2½ years, was named as MASCO’s president and chief executive.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.