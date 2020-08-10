Street sweeping begins again today in Boston

The ticketing break, which ends today, was part of the city’s effort to help residents stem the spread of the coronavirus.

For the first time since March, Boston police and transportation departments will begin ticketing parked cars in zones designated for street sweeping. The city will not resume towing cars for the time being, officials said.

Tickets will be $40 for vehicles parked in street sweeping zones during posted hours, except Charlestown and for overnight street cleaning, which are $90 violations, the city said.

“As we continue to support a cautious and phased approach to reopening Boston, we are asking residents to move their vehicles during designated street sweeping hours to allow our public works crews to thoroughly clean our neighborhood streets,” said the city’s chief of streets, Chris Osgood. “We know this may be a change in schedule for some of our residents, and we greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation to ensure our streets remain clean during these challenging times.”

The city has continued to clean streets since March, but ticketing and towing was paused to encourage residents to travel less frequently and comply with social distancing recommendations.

Health care workers can have any parking ticket they receive waived by appealing the citation, unless they have been cited for a public safety violation such as parking in front of a fire hydrant or in an accessible parking spot, the city said.

Residents can sign up to receive street sweeping alerts or look up street cleaning parking zones at boston.gov.

Previous Globe reporting was used in this coverage.





