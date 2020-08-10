Restored Mayflower II returns to Plymouth

Less than three hours later, the Mayflower II docked at State Pier near Plymouth Rock, and more than 1,000 spectators cheered its return after more than three years and $11.2 million of painstaking restoration at Mystic Seaport in Connecticut.

Suddenly, a breeze freshened from the southwest, the square-rigger’s six sails began to fill, and the Mayflower II quickened its pace toward Gurnet Point as a 27-person crew sprang to action.

PLYMOUTH — Sitting nearly dead in the water off Plymouth Harbor, waiting for a hint of wind under a hot summer sun, the Mayflower II looked more like a giant bathtub toy Monday than a reimagined 17th-century merchant ship designed to sail under its own power.

Mayflower II is home again, 400 years after 102 Pilgrims fleeing religious persecution in England arrived here, seeking a new life in a new world.

“Seeing her sail under her own power, to see her reborn, is such a treat,” said Dan May, commodore of the Plymouth Yacht Club, who took his boat far outside the harbor to glimpse the Mayflower II close-up.

May was joined by hundreds of watercraft — from sailboats to motor yachts to kayaks — to greet Mayflower II with a festive, nautical escort.

“This is a piece of history come home,” said Bill Abbott, commodore of the Hyannis Yacht Club, as he watched the 106-foot ship maneuver at the direction of its captain, Whit Perry, director of maritime preservation at Plimoth Plantation, the living-history museum that includes Mayflower II.

“What a honor for the craftsmen who worked on that vessel,” Abbott said. “There are no big winches. It’s all by muscle and pulleys.”

There also is no auxiliary motor on the ship, just as there wasn’t when the original Mayflower II sailed from England to Plymouth in 1957, a gift from Britain to the United States for its support during World War II.

Time, weather, and water had taken their toll over six decades, not to mention the foot traffic of 25 million visitors. About 70 percent of the ship was replaced in the restoration project, with Massachusetts white oak for framing, live Southern oak for the “knees” that support the deck, and 40-foot-long boards cut from the Danish Royal Forest for planking.

No one knows exactly what the original Mayflower looked like, but enough is known of the designs of that day to render a meticulous facsimile of what was a workhorse of England’s 17th-century merchant fleet.

The restoration project began in earnest during two successive winters, beginning in 2014-2015 when Mayflower II was towed to Mystic to assess its damage. The ship had remained in Connecticut continuously since November 2016.

The Mayflower II will open to the public on Wednesday. To manage capacity and safety, admission will be timed. Advance ticket purchases are being encouraged online at plimoth.org. Masks or face coverings will be required for all staff and visitors.

The journey back to Plymouth was an odyssey in itself, and not only because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the ship’s departure from Mystic by about three months, to July 20. For the next two weeks, sea trials and sail training were conducted from a temporary base in New London.

The threat of Tropical Storm Isaias prompted Perry to move Mayflower II last Tuesday to New Bedford, which offered greater protection from the weather. Finally, the ship stopped Saturday at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay before being towed Monday morning through the Cape Cod Canal.

Finally, after dropping its sails for a few hours off Plymouth, the Mayflower II’s crew scrambled up the rigging to gather them in, roll them up, and head for home.

The ship was towed once again, this time slowly through the crowded harbor to State Pier amid waves of applause that rolled from crowded breakwaters to State Pier to a waterside park beside Plymouth Rock.

Pam Burlingame traveled from South Kingstown, R.I., for the spectacle. She knows one of the crew, whom she planned to drive home to Rhode Island after Mayflower II's arrival.

“I thought it’d be cool to welcome them in,” Burlingame said. “It’s just so amazing, too, to see this happening on the water. I wouldn’t have missed it.”

Murray and Jeanne Brannen of Halifax were also determined to witness the scene firsthand. On Sunday, they drove to Massachusetts Maritime Academy to see the ship. On Monday, they were on the road to Plymouth.

“Its wonderful,” said Murray, who served four years in the Navy and 16 in the Coast Guard. “You’re talking the days of wooden ships and iron men. This is an historical event you want to be a part of.”

Jeanne Evans of Duxbury was glad to have the ship back where it belonged.

“It seems like a long time since it left,” she said of Mayflower II’s departure in 2016. “It’ll be a big plus for Plymouth to have it back.”

